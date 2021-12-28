Google allows us to schedule emails for a long time in Gmail, being able to write and send our message to the recipient on the date we choose. In this article we show you how easy it is to do it.

There are multiple reasons why the need to schedule an email arises. Either to contact someone in a different time slot, to send a message with an embargo date, or simply to write it when we decide without having to wait for a specific moment. The truth is that it is a tremendously useful tool, especially in the case that we send emails frequently.

Steps to schedule an email in Gmail





To schedule an email in Gmail, just follow the steps below:

We select the option of ‘Write’ .

We complete the mail that we want to send with the recipient, subject, body and others.

that we want to send with the recipient, subject, body and others. Once finished, we press on the arrow located right next to the button ‘Send’ , in the option of ‘Schedule shipment’ .

We select the date in which we want the recipient to receive it and that’s it.





When we click on the section ‘More shipping options’, a quick action poster will appear in which they give us to choose three main moments of the day; ‘Tomorrow morning’, ‘This afternoon’, or ‘Monday morning’. However, to specify a specific date and time, we will only have to choose the option below, ‘Choose date and time’.





In this section we will find a calendar where we can select both the day and the hour in which we want our message to reach the recipient. When we have chosen the date and time, we will be able to select the option to ‘Schedule shipment’.