All these options have a free version initially. However, after these GB free , all the plans that they offer us will be paid. Therefore, we bring you four examples that are widely used by different Android users. In addition, we have left other exclusive options such as iCloud of the iPhone , Huawei Cloud or Samsung Cloud.

Even one of its strengths is that it will keep you safe from the different problems that these external accessories can sometimes reach us to expand the memory. However, although at first almost all of these services have a free option, the truth is that, when the time comes, we may be a little short, so you should move on to another plan which will be paid. Therefore, if you want to upload your photos, videos or music to a cloud, you should know what are the best options that you can find today.

Dropbox

The reliability offered by this development is absolute. It can almost be considered a standard since its options are very varied and the operation is efficient and fast. Possibilities such as sharing files via link, editing documents and viewing images and videos are from the start. In addition, if desired, it is capable of making automatic copies with great effectiveness and with excellent integration of the operating system.

Regarding the space that is obtained for free in Dropbox when registering, this is from only 2 GB. In the event that you want to expand, you will have these plans at your disposal:

Plus: for one user, 2 TB for 11.99 euros per month.

Family: up to 6 users, you can share 2 TB for 19.99 euros per month.

If you want to download this option, you can do it from the following links:

Google drive

We have left for the second place that has developed Google itself. Not because it is of worse quality than the first, far from it, but because of the fact that the previous one is a totally alternative option that many users do not have in mind today for their smartphones.

In this case, we are facing the option that best integrates with Android and that has a higher operating ratio, that is, it fails very little. In addition, it offers us all the usual and, also, collaborative work options that are added to Google’s own Office developments.

One of its strengths is that its use is extremely simple and can be combined with the rest of the applications of the American company, such as Gmail. The space provided free of charge is 15 GB, although we can always change the plan:

100 GB for 1.99 euros per month or 19.99 euros per year.

200 GB for 2.99 euros per month or 29.99 euros per year.

2 TB for 9.99 euros per month or 99.99 euros per year.

If you choose this option, you can always download them from the following links:

MediaFire

This is a service that is thinking more for the function of sharing files that are stored in it. That is why, in this cloud option, we will be facing one of the options with greater simplicity in terms of use and efficiency. That does not mean that it lacks the basic options, such as being able to download the stored, the negative side is that the limit of each file must be 200 MB, which reduces its possibilities.

However, it offers us free of charge, some is 10 GB, but if you want to increase the space, these are your other options:

Pro: 1 TB for a user for 3.75 dollars (at the change they are 3.25 euros).

Business: 100 TB to share with up to 100 users for $ 40 per month (approximately € 35 per month).

OneDrive

The last option that you probably already know is OneDrive. This cloud service is present on many computers, but it can also be used on smartphones. Free of charge we will have up to 5 GB as standard once we register for this service. But, if you have fallen short, you can always go on to increase the space by changing your plan:

100 GB for 2 euros per month.

1 TB for 7 euros per month or 69 euros per year.

6 TB (1 TB per person) for 10 euros per month or 99 euros per year.

How to do it

In order to start enjoying these services, we must choose one of the options that we have proposed. We will take Google Drive as an example, since it is one of the most used. To begin with, we must register with said cloud service. In the case of this software, it will be enough for us to have a Gmail account. Then, if you have an Android or iPhone mobile, you must follow these steps to upload the files you want:

Enter the app Google drive from your Android or iOS mobile. Touch Add that we will identify it with a ‘+’. Click on the Upload option. Find the files you want to upload and tap on them.

You have already verified that the steps to follow are really simple. If in your case you want the backup it is automatically saved in the cloud you use, you must enter its own settings. Although, in those firms such as iPhone, Samsung or Huawei that have their own cloud, it will come as standard when making a backup. The same happens with the rest of Android phones.

To download the data to another phone, if you use Google Drive you will only have to add your Gmail account to an already configured phone, the data that you had previously included in the backup of that account will be transferred to that mobile device. Although, if what you want is upload an image or video from your iPhone in iCloud, You must enter Photos, press and hold on the multimedia file> Save in Files> iCloud Drive and choose the folder you want.

If in your case you have an iPhone and use iCloud, these are the steps you should do to make a backup:

Connect the device to a Wi-Fi network. Go to Settings> click on your profile and enter iCloud. Enter the Copy to iCloud section and activate the function. Lastly, Backup Now.

Under ‘Back up now’, you will see the date and time of the last backup. If you receive an alert that you do not have enough iCloud storage space to complete the backup, you will need to change plans or delete files from the cloud.