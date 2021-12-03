The content generated daily by all social networks is more and more numerous. In order to highlight a post on TikTok among others, various tricks can be implemented, such as the use of the Hashtag. For learn how to use and save hashtags, we recommend that you do not stop reading this information.

Hashtags are a very useful means to stand out on TikTok, due to the large number of videos that are published per day, so it is very easy for yours to go unnoticed. Therefore, if you want to have a successful career on TikTok, you should make sure that your recordings go viral.

Some think that just by using a hashtag they have everything solved, the reality is totally different. On TikTok the creator is required upload a video or material daily so that the platform and other users take it into account. In addition, you need to produce quality and innovative content that can be shared with other networks to increase your visibility.

To get the most out of this resource, you have to learn to use the keywords that identify your content, do not abuse in placing many words on the label, know the most popular categories related to the subject of your recording and the most important of all, create an original material and with a different touch from the others.

According to the public that may interest you

The publications that are uploaded on networks such as TikTok are classified by topic, so that the user can easily locate all the material related to that topic in a section of the application.

This classification is related to the name of the hashtags, that is, if you want to search for material about funny situations, you only have to use a word or a short phrase to see everything related to this topic. For example, you can use comedy or jokes preceded by the pound symbol.

In TikTok there is a section called For you, in which the platform places all the videos that you may like according to the publications you are looking for and watching. This same pattern is repeated with all people. If you want to appear in the section for you of other users, You must place a label in the description of your video that is striking.

Depending on the type of content you create

When you are producing a video you should take into account the main purpose of its creationIn other words, if you want to base it on a dance, the preparation of a meal, an exercise routine or any other theme, you should search among the trends of the application which one is more related to yours.

Once you get the category of the hashtag you are looking for, you have to learn to play with the words, if your video is about a dance, then you can combine the words: dance with video, tutorial, challenge, public. In this way, those who are interested in this topic can reproduce your material.

You must bear in mind that if you will use a phrase, must have very few words, without spaces and the initial of each word must be capitalized. The hashtag must be located in the description of the video, it can be at the beginning, in the middle or at the end.

Trending hashtags are of great importance for those who like to watch videos of a specific topic or those that are in trend, since this resource allows them to access all the publications on the platform about that category.

This tool is also very important for content creators, because they can know what are the details that are causing the greatest sensation in the public. For example, if it is the time to celebrate a social event such as Christmas or Mother’s Day, many people will look for recordings of that theme.

If your strong side of recording is humor, then you can create a funny video based on Christmas. Then you just have to use the editing tools of the same platform and choose a few words for your hashtag that allows others to locate your video.

If you dared to use hashtags to boost your visits within the application, you should locate on the main screen the magnifying glass or trends icon, it will automatically make you some suggestions based on your latest views.

Too, you can search for a specific word and check on the right side the number of visits that publication has, that will give you an idea of ​​which are the most wanted recordings. However, you must bear in mind that you do not have to make a true copy of these videos, on the contrary you must generate your own content.

Each video is expected to have something special, it can be new material, your own touch or brand, the combination of effects or any other tool. If not, users will soon get bored of the material and will be less willing to see another post you make.

The way in which social networks store publications to be offered to other users is through categories. These categories are managed with hashtag to facilitate the location of a particular video.

If you do not add the hashtag when publishing a material, it will possibly go through the platform without pain or glory, since it will not have any classification and it will be more difficult for someone to find it, unless it happens by chance.