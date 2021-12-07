There is nothing more frustrating than a photograph that is out of focus, especially when we know that it would be much better in focus. In the movies it seems that there is no problem in focusing an image to find the bad guy … But it is far from reality. Today we are going to know a quick and effective method, with some consequence, to focus an out-of-focus photo.





In the application stores we have the well-known Remini, which a year ago caught the attention of locals and strangers. The problem is that it works with artificial intelligence in the cloud. And you can always be afraid of sharing your private photos with an application whose provider is called Splice Video Editor srl …

So I have looked for a method that, although it is not so spectacular, we can do it at home, with our Adobe Photoshop and without the need to share it with anyone. Of course, in return we will have more digital noise in our file.



Original image

So if you want a perfect photograph, all you have to do is focus well and that’s it. Faster and more efficient impossible. But since we are human and we are wrong, it is worth knowing this little trick that we have seen from Unmesh Dinda, undoubtedly one of the best popularizers worldwide.

Sharpen an out-of-focus photo with Adobe Photoshop

It is the right time to look for an unfocused photograph to follow the steps that we are going to see next. It is not a perfect method, however, I assure you that that image without focus will improve a lot.

We should not confuse unfocused image with shaky photography. The effects are totally different and we have to identify them. In the trepidated files a trail is always observed in the bright points that betrays the movement of our pulse.

Out-of-focus images lose contrast in detail areas, precisely because of a lack of focus. This is precisely what we are going to do, give contrast using a focus filter in the areas with detail. Let’s see how to do it:

We duplicate the main layer ( Ctrl + J ). Do not forget that the photograph has to be in its final size.

We convert this duplicated layer into a smart object Layer> Smart Objects> Convert to Smart Objects. So that? So that the filter that we are going to use also becomes intelligent and we can change the parameters when we need to.



Focus parameters

Now is the time to go to Filter> Sharpen> Soft Focus .

We raise the parameter Quantity to the maximum: 500% . And we lower the other two to .

We upload the Radio little by little, observing the image at 100% until the image is focused but without generating halos. In the example file I have come to 4.4 pixels . It is important to be precise to get the best result.

To finish the job we work with Reduce noise until you can see the image in focus with the least possible noise … If you raise this value too much, you spoil everything you have achieved before … So be very careful. I have stayed in 6% to avoid the horrible watercolor effect.

We give Okay .

The smart filter generates its own layer mask. Now you have to click on it with the mouse and invert it (Ctrl + I).



Final score

And with the tool Brush (B) blank, start painting with a Flow low (15-20%) in the areas where we want to restore sharpness. It is essential that the tool does not have Hardness.

The result is very striking. It is true that we have noise, but in return we can observe the photograph in great detail. Check out how the threads of the sock look without problem … You will tell us how you feel when you see your resurrected photographs.