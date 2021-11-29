In Messenger sometimes nice messages are received from the people we love the most, but sometimes only annoying messages are received. These types of messages can be reported to Messenger regulators so that they take care of completely blocking those messages.

About the advertising messages you receive and those of groups in which you do not want can be easily reported. We will show you shortly how to report groups in Messenger in order to enjoy chatting with other people from Messenger much more.

How to avoid being added to Messenger groups without your consent?

Those who have added you as a friend on Facebook can easily get you into groups if they want to. Sometimes these groups are not pleasant at all and it is best to get out of them to avoid problems. If you don’t want to be included in unknown groups, you can do something beforehand which is change group privacy.

To change the privacy of the groups in which you can be included, it is necessary that you access your Facebook account settings. Now, pay attention to how this is done:

Enter your Facebook account Go to settings Within the configuration, locate the ‘Privacy’ section Then, enter the ‘Groups’ section And select who will be the only ones who can include you in Messenger groups

This option to block inclusion of strange groups may not appear to everyone. In case it does not appear to you, you will have to activate the ‘Ignore’ option so that the group notifications do not bother you. Besides, you can also it will happen leave the group and now. It should be noted that with the Messenger and Facebook applications you can delete the message requests of those people that you do not have added.

What should you do to report a Messenger group with a lot of spam?

Groups that contain a lot of content of an advertising nature are good for you to just report. To make this type of report it is necessary that choose the report category for the group. If you do not know how to make this type of report, pay attention to the following instructions that we will give you:

Choose the category with which you want to report the group

One of the steps in the process to report a group on Messenger is the category section for the report. See the entire process to make this call to any group:

Open the Messenger app Login to your account Find the group chat you want to block Hold it down Wait for the extra options for the chat to appear Once you see the options, choose the one that says ‘There is a problem’ Select the category ‘Other’ Within ‘Other’ choose the category ‘Spam’ And press the ‘Done’ option

Whenever you want report a group because they show a lot of spam, you will have to repeat the process mentioned above. If you want to prevent this kind of thing from happening to have a group to chat with, then create a group yourself in Messenger.

You need to be attentive to each of the new functions that the platform incorporates of Messenger. One of the newest functions is to delete messages before being seen, by deleting a message in this way the other party will not be able to view it.

How to report an annoying group image on Messenger?

Group images can be report for any type of matter. If you can’t find the right way to report a group because the content and the laws are very well governed, you can take advantage of an image. To report an image in Messenger you have to:

Enter the Messenger app Locate the group chat Look for the picture When you have it, open it Press the 3 dots icon Choose the option ‘There is a problem’ Then report the image for whatever reason you want

In the case of people who use Messenger Web from your computer, they don’t have a way to specifically report images. But, they can report to the groups as shown in the previous paragraphs.

How to block the creator of a Messenger group?

To get rid of annoying Messenger groups, you can choose to block the specific creator of that group for also get rid of group. See how such a thing is done:

Open the Messenger app Log in Find the person who created the group Tap their profile to start a conversation with the person Then, press the icon of the 3 dots that the chat has Find the option ‘Block’ and confirm the action

This is the easiest way to block a person from the Messenger application for mobile phones. From Messenger web using a computer, you must follow the next process: