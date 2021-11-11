With the passage of washing in the dishwasher, it is common for white stains to appear on the glasses despite being clean. We tell you how to eliminate them, the reason why they appear and how to avoid it.

Surely it has happened to you more than once: you take a glass out of the dishwasher, and although you know that it is perfectly clean, it is very angry to see those white stains that make it look dirty.

There are several reasons why crystal glasses begin to show white spots after several wash cycles in the dishwasher, and almost all have a solution.

The most common is the presence of lime and minerals in the water that accumulate on the surface of the glass, these residues are common in areas with hard water and accumulate in all those that we wash in the dishwasher, but they become more evident with the passage of time in clear glass glasses.

To know if it is your case, what you should do is soak glasses in a solution of cleaning white vinegar and water for a few minutes.

Your dishwasher is much more useful and does more than you think. We tell you some surprising things that you did not imagine that it was capable of washing.

The acetic acid in the vinegar should be able to dissolve the minerals stuck to the surface of the glasses. If after removing them from the water and vinegar solution there are still some stains, you can rub them with baking soda.

Once removed, rinse the glasses by hand and dry with a microfiber cloth before using them again.

If this does not work, I already warn you that there is no solution, since the glass is most likely scratched. This happens with certain types of softer glass and cannot be removed.

Why are crystal glasses scratched? It is a common problem in areas where, unlike the previous case, the water is very soft. The absence of minerals makes the phosphates in dishwasher detergents much more aggressive.

To minimize the effect, it is advisable to use a quantity of detergent below that recommended or use a low phosphate dishwasher detergent.

Another trick is to remove the crystal glasses right after the washing process is finished, as the residual heat from the dishwasher helps speed up the process.

And undoubtedly the best solution is to wash the most delicate crystal glasses and crockery by hand, instead of in the dishwasher, but it is a solution that for many is ruled out.