How to remove mud stains from running shoes

Did you go out to play sports and the rain caught you? No problem. We tell you how to wash your shoes and remove the mud so that they are impeccable.

Last update: December 25, 2021

Although at first glance it may seem simple, there are some tips and special recommendations to make your sports shoes look like new. This time we are going to review how to remove mud stains from shoes in different ways.

The idea is that these garments return to their original color and condition by applying these tips easy and very practical. Do not miss them!

Step by step to remove mud stains from shoes

The first thing we must do is take off our shoes and place it inside a plastic bag to avoid dirtying the whole house with mud. Don’t get ahead of yourself or despair to clean them. Follow this step by step for optimal results.

1. Let them dry

The most recommended is let the mud dry completelyTrying to clean your shoe while it is still wet could be worse. The mud could spread all over the shoe, making it harder to clean later.

What happens is that when the mud dries, it is easier to remove. Try to place them in a place where they receive good ventilation to speed up the drying process.

Those who practice outdoor activities always run the risk of coming back with muddy shoes.

2. Remove the pieces of clay

Once the mud has completely dried, vigorously strikes the soles against each other so that the remains of mud that are there fall. Then run a dry brush over the entire shoe to remove any excess that may have remained on other parts of the shoe.

3. The washing process begins

We now start with the washing of the shoes itself. The first thing we would like to clarify is that do not put them in the washing machine, because some of the materials could be damaged.

It is best to wash them by hand. Put some warm water in a bucket and add a tablespoon of dish detergent; Use this soapy solution to clean your shoes.

Next, and with the help of a brush or sponge, proceed to wash them. Dampen the brush and then run it all over the shoe. If you notice that mud stains still remain, prepare a solution with a teaspoon of ammonia and a cup of warm water.

Dampen the sponge and wipe it over the shoe. If the shoes can be machine washed, always do it with cold water and do not put them through the dryer. As for the laces, soak them in water with detergent for a long time and then wash them by hand.

4. Put them to dry

Once you are satisfied with the result and have removed all the soap residue, it is time to put them to dry. To do this, choose a place with good ventilation. We suggest you fill in the shoes with newspaper so that they retain their original shape, which is designed for sports activities.

If you notice a musty smell inside, sprinkle baking soda inside and leave for a few hours.

What to do in extreme cases?

If after following these steps you still notice mud stains on your shoes, try the following solution made with baking soda and warm water. Make a paste with these two ingredients and with the help of a toothbrush spread it over each of the stains.

Using circular motions, make sure the paste penetrates the fabric of the footwear. When you have covered each stain well, let it act for half an hour before wiping. If possible, use a hose to apply pressure to the jet.

Baking soda has many uses around the home. Did you know that it can help you with the bad smell of the shoes?

Cleaning methods according to the material of the shoes

While we’ve gone over a general method for removing mud stains from shoes, the reality is that some materials need different treatment. For example, if they are made with leather, try not to use detergent, but only water with mild soap.

As for the fabric known as nylon mesh, the best way to clean it is with a cloth dampened with water and detergent, as the brush could damage the fabric. In the case of knitted shoes, use cold water and a sponge with mild soap because they are very delicate.

Removing mud stains from shoes is possible

It is possible to recover your shoes; even the white ones. Don’t forget to clean the interior as well, in the same way as the exterior.

You can buy specific products for cleaning shoes on the market, since there are stain removers specially designed for footwear. Always remember to read the labels so as not to spoil the clothes.

