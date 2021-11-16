The times are not there to waste resources. It’s time to recycle your canning jars with this handy trick.

In our shopping cart we always include some glass jar: preserves, jams, sauces, pickles, etc.

Many times they end up in the trash, or better yet, in the recycling bin. But these jars can be used to store legumes, spices, coffee, sugar, and much more.

The problem is that, in many cases, they have a label with a very strong glueprecisely to prevent it from being removed.



In addition, some cans keep products with a strong smell, for example, pickles, which does not go away even if we wash them several times.

How can we solve all these problems to remove the label and odors from the jars, and leave them as new?

There is a very simple trick that our grandmothers already knew, although this viral video of TikTok shows it to us in a more graphic way and modern. And with an additional tip that goes very well for remove the strongest glue:

As we can see, you just have to immerse the jar in boiling water, and leave it for a few minutes for the label to come off by itself.

If you also want remove the bad smell from the inside of the can, cut a lemon in half, or in several pieces, and add it to boiling water.

There is another trick if the jar has a very strong glue, that not even boiling water has managed to undo completely.

Take a little clove oil on a cloth or cotton, and rub hard on the glue adhered to the jar, to remove it completely.

In just one minute you will get a completely clean jar, without odors or labels, or glue. And best of all, effortless.

Take advantage of these jars to store vegetables, salt, sugar, coffee, spices, or whatever else you need to keep for a long time.

Children can also use them to paint them, and make crafts. Or as pots for plant experiments at school.