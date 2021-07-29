How to remove Google Chrome on Android

We tell you how to remove the browser fromof your phone even if it is integrated into the operating system at the factory.

Browsers are like streaming services, each person has their favorite platform and although Google Chrome it is one of the most popular and well-known browsers, we know of many users who hate it.

Generally, if you don’t like a browser installed on your device, simply remove it and install your favorite browser. But, The detail with Chrome is that it is factory built into the operating systems of Android devices and it cannot be removed like any other app.

DO NOT STOP READING: How to change the background of your notes in Google Keep

Some users are happy just installing their favorite browser: Firefox, Brave, Microsoft Edge, DuckDuckGo, Opera, Kiwi or any other that you prefer. But for some users it is not enough to download a second browser, they just want to get rid of Chrome.

But don’t worry, in this tutorial we tell you the step by step to get rid of the Google Chrome app from your Android device and also, in case you regret it, you can easily reinstall it.

Although you can’t bite completely remove Google Chrome from your device, because it’s built into Android, if you can disable it. To get rid of Google Chrome on your Android device, the first thing you have to do is download and install your favorite browser and then follow these simple steps:

1. On your phone Android go to Settings, click on Apps and Notifications and in some cases to default Apps.

2. Give click chrome, then click “Deactivate”, “Disable“or clear the selection and confirm to disable the application.

If you change your mind just repeat the steps, but this time click on “Enable or Activate”. And ready! You already know how to remove Google Chrome from your Android device, so you will not have to see it and you can safely use your favorite browser on your phone.