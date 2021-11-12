How long have you not cleaned your hair brushes? They accumulate a large amount of bacteria and dirt, and are not easy to clean.

We don’t pay much health care to hair brushes. The fact of passing them through the scalp and dragging dead hair makes accumulate dirt and bacteria at their base.

Experts Recommend clean the brushes thoroughly once a monthOtherwise, dirt and dead hair will end up accumulating that will not do your freshly washed hair any favors. What’s the point of combing it with a dirty comb?

The problem is that cleaning a hairbrush is not easy. You can remove tangled hair, but how do you clean the base if you can’t access it because of the bristles of the brush?

Luckily there are tricks to thoroughly clean brushes, in two minutes and without rubbing.

East viral trick that we have seen in TikTok has caught our attention because it is very simple to implement, and it seems very effective: the hair brush is like new, behind the treatment.

The only thing you need is some shampoo and baking soda, that everyone has at home, or you can buy it at a good price on Amazon.

Here you can see the video with the whole process:

The only thing you have to do remove all hairs tangled in the brush, with a comb.

Next dip the dirty brush in a bowl of hot water, or in the sink, and add a jet of shampoo, and a couple of tablespoons of baking soda, which is an excellent cleaner and also removes bad smells.

Stir the mixture a little, and let it act for a few minutes. Then rinse the brushes well, and when they dry you will see that they are like new: clean, shiny and odorless.

Give it a try because it’s worth it. Do it once a month, and you will preserve the health of your hair.