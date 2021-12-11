A function that has various personal data on the web.

Safari is a browser that allows you to do many things, apart from looking for a simple web page. One of those premises is to make navigation much easier and more comfortable. As a normal user usually registers on many websites, the browser offers you the option of filling in all your information just by pressing a button. But, if you are not interested, you can remove autofill suggestions from Safari easily.

It is a somewhat controversial feature of Safari, since it makes it easier to navigate the internet while you must provide personal information. Among them, you can add emails, your home address, user names, passwords and even credit cards. As a general rule, browsers have security mechanisms to protect that information and maintain privacy, but there is always room for risks.

Saving time to fill out forms may not compensate you for the browser to save this data permanently. The first risk, although really the least unlikely, is leave device unlocked so that someone can make a purchase or register on a website with your data.

Other risks may be more serious, such as scripts hidden in web pages that mislead the browser when it uses the autocomplete function. This data can then be sent to a remote server to follow the user or monitor their activity. And we already know that this is not a good sign.

Not to mention less secure websites that supposedly only ask for a username and password, although later have hidden fields that extract more informationsuch as phone numbers or addresses. In short, information that we did not intend to share on that site.

18 Tips to Get the Most Out of Safari on iPad and iPad Mini

How to Remove Autofill Suggestions from Safari on iPhone

To deactivate this function in the browser from iOS, it can be easily done in the browser app. It’s one of those simple Safari tricks that you can configure:

To disable autofill of your contact or credit card information: Go to Settings, go to “Safari“, click on”Autofill” and then, deactivate any of the options.

To disable password autofill: Go to Settings and go to “Passwords“Then deactivate.”Autofill passwords“.

How to remove autofill suggestions from Safari on iPad

As you can imagine, on the Apple tablet you will follow the same procedure as on the smartphone, due to the similarities of iOS and iPadOS. However, at iPadizate we like to give you all the information well shredded so that it is easily understood. You can disable autofill of your contact or credit card information and passwords:

To disable autofill of your contact or credit card information: Go to Settings , Accede to “ Safari “, Choose “ Autofill ” and then, deactivate any of the options.

, Accede to “ “, Choose “ ” and then, any of the options. To disable password autofill: Go to Settings and click on “Passwords“Then deactivate.”Autofill passwords“.

How to Remove Autofill Suggestions from Safari on Mac

When you use Safari on a Mac, you also have the autofill function enabled, for that of the synchronization of your Apple ID in all the devices of the apple. On the computer, the story changes. Although it is still extremely simple, you have to follow a slightly different route from mobile devices:

From the Mac, open Safari in the menu bar, next to the Apple icon. In any tab, go to the section “preferences“from the drop down menu. A small window will appear with various settings. Among the sections, click on “Autocomplete“. There you have all the information that you can deactivate. Uncheck the boxes “Use information from my contacts“,”Username and passwords“,”Credit cards” Y “Other forms“.

And the autofill would already be disabled on all your Apple devices. If at some point in your life you regret this step, you just have to follow the same routes to do the reverse process and reverse the situation.

Related topics: Tutorials

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe