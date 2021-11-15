If you have a Facebook account, many followers and pages created to promote content and brands, you probably require the help of an assistant to manage the page. But if it is the case that you want to remove the administrator role from someone specific, you can also do that. In this article learn to configure your Fanpage by removing the admin role or full access to Facebook pages, so we recommend that you continue reading.

The Facebook social platform always giving something to talk about with the incorporation of tools that raise the level of interactivity of the users who use the App. Within it you can create your Fanpage and connect followers, that is, Facebook pages other than the personal account, where it shows content of your business, company or a particular brand.

On this page you can manage it by becoming an administrator, assigning others or deleting this role. Before performing this last action, it is very convenient that you know certain aspects. Since these functions not everyone can execute it. So pay attention.

You must be a page administrator

To have the privileges to control the page and configure it according to your preference, you must be the administrator of the page, another member of the same cannot do it because the permissions and privileges have been granted to you. One of the configurations that you can make when managing a Facebook page is to be able to eliminate the administrator role, since you are the one who has access to that task, you can remove this role as administrator, because you are the one who manages the page created.

You cannot remove the admin role from the page creator

You must bear in mind that when removing an administrator role from a group member, he or she will not be able to perform functions of the role such as assigning new administrators, editing or making modifications to the group. On the other hand, even if you are the administrator of a Facebook page, you cannot delete this role from the creator of the page, unless he or she leaves the group of their own free will.

The Facebook social network gives you a unique entertainment experience and also the ability to configure the pages you edit, by assigning its controls, both in the classic version and in the new page experience. One aspect to highlight is that in the classic version the administrator role is used and in the new experience it is equivalent to access to Facebook with full control. Let’s see how to remove this role in both versions:

If your page is in the classic version

You should not delete your Facebook page, just open the App, click on the flag icon and click on the My pages option. There you choose the page where you want to remove the administrator role. You go to the Settings icon and click on Page Roles, you will be able to see who are as administrators.

Click on the pencil that is right next to the administrator, enter the password for security verification and the Edit Person window will be displayed, scroll down and click Delete, confirm the action by pressing Delete again, thus eliminating the administrator role from a Facebook page.

In case of having your page in ‘the new experience for pages’

If you created your page using the New Experience for Pages version and you have full access as an administrator, you can manage access to the page and tasks and you can also remove the administrator role. You must carry out the following steps:

You open the facebook app, and you are on the page where you want to eliminate the administrator role, click on Manage and then on Access to the page. Click on the three points next to the person you want to remove the privilege, and click Remove from Page. The person will be informed via email that they will no longer have the administrator role.