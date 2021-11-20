In the age of technology, platforms abound that make it easy to connect instantly. One of the messaging services of this type is Telegram, which has tools that guarantee the reliability and privacy of your conversations through the types of chats that you can create in the application.

In this article, we will talk about the differences between a normal chat and a secret one created in Telegram. In addition, you will be able to find out other aspects related to secret chats, such as where secret messages are stored and how to delete a secret chat. So, you cannot miss this information.

What are the differences between normal and secret chats on Telegram?

The telegram app offers variety in the way of establishing interactions with our relatives and friends. You can establish private or secret conversations through a private chat. This differs from normal chat, since one of the distinctive features is that you will see the secret chat with a padlock icon.

Also, the conversations of this secret chat are not stored in the cloud, therefore, it only remains between you and the one who receives the message, in the normal chat if it happens and Telegram can decrypt them. The conversations of the secret Telegram chat, nor can they be forwarded in any other medium or modality because it does not allow screenshots, remaining secret and reserving chat messages.

You can only access the secret chat on the device from which you created the chat and not on another. While in normal chat, you can enter Telegram from your mobile or the web version. Also, you can configure your secret chat so that messages can self-destruct. As you can see, the conversations of the secret Telegram chat are really kept private and reserved.

Where are secret Telegram chats stored?

It is important that, as a user of the platform, you can get to know the Telegram application to take better advantage of it. Above all, know how the messaging and secret chats work. When you send messages to a specific user from Telegram’s secret chat, it is not stored on the server or in the cloud. Therefore, it remains in the mobile chat until the moment you self-destruct or eliminate it. By deleting a secret chat on your mobile, it is also deleted in the chat of the other user who receives the message.

This ensures privacy and emphasizes the secrecy of the conversation. Not even Telegram will be able to access the conversations that are generated from the secret chat. All this is because this type of chat in the Telegram application has end-to-end encryption, that is, from user to user, which offers additional security alternatives.

How to access the secret chats of your Telegram or Telegram web application?

If you have not yet tried this Telegram function, we invite you to do so because it is very practical and it is very easy to start a secret chat, and the best thing is that you can create a secret chat with your Android device. From your mobile you enter the Telegram application, click on the profile of one of your contacts with whom you want to speak privately and then click on the three points and select the option to start secret chat and you start writing.

From the web version, we must inform you that the option to start a conversation in secret chat is not available. Therefore, you will not be able to see the secret chats, nor create a secret chat with Telegram web.

How can you recover a secret chat on Telegram from Android or iOS?

Keep in mind the aforementioned, since it is a secret chat there is no backup of these chats in the Telegram system, therefore, the only way to see the chat you have secretly made again is entering the device on which you created it if you did not set the self-destruct option or you have not removed it. Otherwise you will not be able to recover it. This aspect is the same for Android or iOS devices.

What do ‘Canceled Secret Chats’ mean and how are they done?

Secret chats canceled, refers to when one of the users not willing to continue the conversation and cancel it after starting it. If for any reason you want to cancel or delete the secret Telegram chat, you can do it very quickly.

You enter the Telegram application on your mobile device, click on the icon of the secret chat, then you click on the image of the trash can, Or you also open the secret chat and click on the three dots, click on Delete chat, confirm the action and that’s it. In Telegram you find options with which you can delete your Telegram conversations without leaving a trace.