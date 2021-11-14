Many of us use Xiaomi smart watches in our day to day, whether they are the well-known Xiaomi Smart Band or the Xiaomi Mi Watch or Mi Watch Lite. Some users of these products have reported that, at certain specific times, their computers have been blocked, thus preventing them from being used normally.

Apparently, this problem is recurrent in certain devices in which their performance capacity is not too high. Therefore, in this post we are going to show you some useful solutions With which you will be able to reset your watch or smart bracelet so that it works normally again.

If it does, the side button of your smartwatch will be key

The first of the solutions that we propose is very simple. In the event that your bracelet or smart watch has a physical button for turning the device on and off, leave it pressed for about 20 seconds until it fully restarts.





As we say, this is a solution that we can only carry out in the event that our wrist gadget has this type of physical button, but don’t worry, since this is not the only solution.

Unpair the watch from the phone and restore its factory settings

This is undoubtedly one of the most effective solutions when it comes to regaining control of your watch or smart bracelet, since Each and every one of Xiaomi products of this type has this setting from the application you use.

In our case, we are going to use the Xiaomi Wear app, but if you use another one like Mi Fit, the route to follow is practically traced:





Access the application with which you have synchronized your Xiaomi watch or smart bracelet

In the lower menu, access the “Profile” section

Once inside, scroll down to the bottom of the screen and select the “Unlink” option

Once this simple process is done, the phone will disconnect its connection to the watch and it will reset to factory settings of the same being able to re-pair it and use it with total normality.

Let the device’s battery drain until the device shuts down completely

To finish with these tips on how to regain control of your Xiaomi smart watch or bracelet, we turn to one of the least practical solutions of all but, without a doubt, the one that can save you in specific moments in which your device does not respond.





And this is none other than that of Wait for the gadget’s battery to run out until it shuts down. It is a much slower process than the other two that we have mentioned, but just as effective.

Once the watch or bracelet has been completely turned off, simply charge its battery to 100% and you will be able to use it as usual. As we say, a slow solution, but you will make sure that it works like that without problem.