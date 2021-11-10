Meetings through virtual platforms have become relevant in recent years due to the pandemic, which forced everyone to stay at home. But, to continue working from home, streaming tools quickly became the most widely usedOne of them is Zoom, this application allows you to hold meetings and record those meetings. We show you how to do it.

What does it take to record your Zoom meeting?

As you know, in this time of pandemic, Zoom has become a tool widely used to hold your conferences and give your classes or advice virtually. To enjoy the functions of this application, what you must do is create a Zoom account completely free of charge. When starting your virtual meetings you can record audio and video of the meeting and save them on the device you are using.

You must make sure to enable the options that allow you to record. To do this, proceed as follows: After installing the application, log in and click on the Settings wheel, locate the Record option and check that the option is enabled by checking the Record video box during screen sharing. That way when you start a meeting you can record.

How can you record the Zoom meeting as a host?

You should know that to record a virtual meeting by Zoom you must be the host of said meeting, so you will have at your disposal the management and control of the connection. In the following lines we will show you how to record the Zoom meeting under the host figure and from different devices such as PC, Android, iPhone.

If you connect from a Windows PC or Mac

Enter the application, the Zoom meeting room, start the meeting you want to record and then go to the record icon located at the bottom of the screen. By pressing the button, In the upper left corner you will see that it says recording. Within the application there are tools that allow you to pause or stop the recording. Everything that happens will be recorded and at the end of the connection, the recording will be stored on the computer. You can do this if you are the host of the connection.

Using the mobile app on Android or iPhone

To record meetings in Zoom as a host, either from an Android or iPhone device, you must follow these steps: When starting the Zoom meeting, you click on More which is the icon of the three dots. Then, you tap on the option to Record in the cloud, you will immediately see the Recording notification on the screen.

If for any reason you want to stop or pause the transmission, click on the three dots and you will find the buttons to perform this action. After the meeting ends, the recording will be stored in My Recordings on the web.

What is the way you can record your Zoom meeting without being a host?

One way to be able to record the meeting by Zoom is for the host to grant you permission to record the meeting. If not, you can record your meetings from your computer.

But as is the case that you are not the host, you must have an external application to record the screen During a meeting in Zoom, among them we recommend VideoSolo or Screen Recorder, both are lightweight and compatible with different devices.

Where are Zoom recordings stored and how can I access them?

The files that are recorded on the Zoom app you can upload them to a website to store files such as Dropbox or Google Drive. To save the recording, the steps are as follows: you end the meeting by clicking on Exit, then on End meeting for everyone.

A small window will appear on the screen that says convert meeting recordingWhen the conversion is complete, another Search folder window will appear, there you must choose the folder where to save the recording, click on the folder, then click OK. When you open the folder you will see the files of the recording in audio and in MP4 format.