The TikTok app is a worldwide phenomenon thanks to its fun effects. With a vast gallery of effects and many new ones being added constantly, you can create and edit all kinds of funny videos. One of the most interesting is the slow motion effect. Discover how to record a video with the slow motion effect on TikTok.

In this way, you will be able to create fascinating videos that will go viral quickly on any social platform. Plus, you can add other effects to make it even more entertaining. Learn to control this fabulous tool and take full advantage of one of the best effects of the TikTok application.

What are the steps to take to record a slow motion video on TikTok?

Although slow motion videos required special cameras and a lot of production work in the beginning, now you can do them on your cell phone with a simple visual effect. TikTok brings a filter that slows down your videos to a custom speed to make them look like a professional short shot in Hollywood.

You can activate the Slow Motion effect from the TikTok camera, by clicking on the ‘Speed’ option, located on the tool ribbon on the right side of the screen. From there, you can configure the app to record yourself in slow motion. Then you can use one of the saved effects on your TikTok to create a great short video.

It should be noted that this function is not available for all devices and its performance may vary depending on the photographic sensor of your cell phone. The high-end terminals promise quite impressive results when applying the slow motion effect due to their higher frame rate, so they have the ideal characteristics for this effect.

From your TikTok application on your Android

If you have the TikTok application on an Android device, you can activate the Slow Motion effect by clicking on the ‘+’ icon on the application’s home screen. Inside the chamber open the ‘Speed’ option and adjust the effect. With this, you can start recording funny slowed-down videos. You can also apply it to other videos that you have previously recorded with the TikTok application.

Using your iPhone device

IOS users possess the effect of Slow Motion natively on the camera application of your terminal. By recording the video in slow motion with this application and then editing it on the TikTok platform, the results improve a lot. You can also do it directly from the TikTok application using the ‘Speed’ option.

Where is the video speed bar located on TikTok?

The effect of Slow Motion on TikTok is adapted to the capabilities of each device with a bar intended for adjust the degree of video slowdown you want to record or edit with this special filter. In this way you can adjust the speed of the video to adjust it to your preferences and obtain the best possible result.

This bar is displayed by pressing the ‘Speed’ button, being able to select between 0.1X, 0.3X and 0.5X; you can even set the speed to 2X or 3X to create an acceleration effect. Likewise, you can record your video in slow motion and then add music to it to give it rhythm. In this way, you can produce the best videos for TikTok and gain popularity.

Speed ​​options available on the bar change depending on the photographic sensor of each device, so it can offer a greater range of options in high-end terminals or fewer alternatives in low-end or mid-range cell phones. Still, it’s still a pretty cool effect that can enhance many videos easily.

How can you edit the video in slow motion and upload it to your TikTok account?

With TikTok, you can take a video that you have previously recorded in your drafts and apply the Slow Motion effect to give it a new style. You can also take a video from your gallery to upload it to the application with this great effect. You can perform excellent edits using the TikTok app.

Using TikTok’s editing tools, you can trim the frame and length of the video, among many other options, such as the application of visual filters and the overlay of sound effects. Your videos will have a new level of quality within the platform and you can aspire to increase your number of followers with better videos.

Once you have finished making all the necessary adjustments to your video track, you just have to press the ‘Next’ button to finish preparing the publication and selecting the last settings. You will then have two options to save your video: send to ‘Drafts’; or ‘Post’ to your account.

Why can’t you record a video effectively with the Slow Motion effect?

Despite being such a popular effect, it doesn’t always work the way you want. If your device does not show the ‘Speed’ option, it may be that your cell phone’s camera not support the effect. To overcome this problem, log in from a more sophisticated device and record the video in ‘Drafts’ to edit it later from your cell phone.

Conversely, if the option appears available, but is not reflected in the video, it may be an application issue. Make sure you have the latest version of TikTok on your device and clear cache frequently to prevent this error from affecting the performance of your TikTok.