They say that Google Meet has many similarities to the Zoom platform for video meetings. In fact, this is very true, but Google Meet has distinguished functions that in a way make it a little better than Zoom. Sure, it’s true that not all the world uses Google Meet and that Zoom is the preferred one, but all that is because the Zoom at some point had the best characteristics.

One of the latest features of Google Meet is the dark mode that can be placed on the application and also on the website. Next, we will show how turn on dark mode on Google Meet, what are the advantages of activating dark mode and from what devices can this mode be activated.

What are the benefits of Google Meet’s Dark Mode?

Activating the dark mode of Google Meet or any other theme that has a darker color will benefit you in many ways. Some of them are that it will not wear you down so much your eyesight, you will not have visual fatigue and you will save a lot of energy. Now, let’s talk a little more about this:

Avoid fatigue and eyestrain

Most of the time, not only do you need to calibrate the brightness, but it’s also essential that you use a darker color. The end turn on dark mode on Google Meet you will avoid all this type of visual fatigue. By enabling this mode, you can make calls at night and remove the background without any problem.

Get a better user experience

In normal mode there are sometimes options that cannot be displayed Very easily. Activating the dark mode this changes, since all the details are easily distinguished. Automatically, having a complete view of the entire platform greatly improves the user experience.

Greater battery savings

When enable Google Meet dark mode the power consumption of the phone or computer is reduced. This is because with the black color each of the tiny LED lights on the monitor screen and the mobile worked in the middle. With this you not only save the battery, but you also extend the life of your screen.

To protect eyesight from light

One of the things that most affect eyesight is force it with radiant light when it is already very dark. However, by activating this mode on your device you will be protecting your vision.

How to access the Google Chrome flags from my computer?

To access the Google Chrome Flags from a computer, you must open the Google Chrome browser, position yourself on the search bar and put the word ‘chrome: // flags’. Then press Enter to start the search.

The next instant you should be able to see very easily the entire list of Flags that the browser has. Each of these Flags is enabled by positioning on the ‘Default’ option, pressing it and then choosing the one that says ‘Enabled’.

What are the different theme selection options and how to activate it?

There is only one way to activate dark mode within Google Meet or any other type of theme. Let’s see what the themes available for Google Meet Until now:

Dark Theme

To activate this theme from a computer, you have to download the extension for dark mode and activate it. For activate this theme from a mobileYou have to enter the Google browser, go to the settings, select the ‘General’ section and enable the dark theme.

Clear Theme

To activate the clear theme from a computer and from a mobile, you just have to repeat the previous process with the clear theme.

Defined by battery

The theme defined by the battery will be activated by itself when the battery percentage is low. Regardless of the theme you choose, the aforementioned feature will be enabled.

From which devices can I activate the dark mode for Google Meet?

The google dark mode Meet It can be enabled from at least two devices with a variety of at least 4 systems.

From your Windows or Mac computer

Since the computers with Mac or Windows system Google Meet dark mode can be enabled with the aforementioned extension.

Android or iOS mobile application

With the application for Android and iOS, this theme can be activate via Google browser. On certain occasions, these changes are also implemented on the Google Meet application because it works thanks to the browser. When you want to enjoy all the features of Google Meet, download the application on your phone, tablet and PC.

In what other applications has dark mode been implemented and how to activate it?

Apart from the dark mode within Google Meet there are other applications or platforms that have implemented a darker theme than their original theme. Let’s see what they are:

WhatsApp Messenger

The WhatsApp Messenger too has enabled a dark mode. To activate it, you have to enter the WhatsApp Messenger app, go to the ‘Settings’ section, then ‘Chats’, press ‘Theme’ and choose the ‘Dark theme’.

Facebook

To activate the dark mode of Facebook you must open the app, go to the extra options of the application, look for the ‘Settings’ section, enter it and then activate the dark mode.

Instagram

From Instagram the process is almost the same. You should enter the app, look within the extra settings for ‘Dark Mode’ and activate it.

Twitter

With Twitter you have to enter the application, press the icon with the three stripes, enter ‘Settings’ and activate the ‘Dark Mode’ within the application.

Youtube

In the case of YouTube, the entire process to activate dark mode it is much simpler. First, you have to enter the platform, look for the icon that has your profile photo, choose the ‘Appearance’ option and then select the ‘Dark’ theme.