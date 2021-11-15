One particularity that WhatsApp has is that it has a variety of different tones and sounds for notifications, and you can even customize and assign different tones to each contact and group. This being a very interesting and curious resource to try. Similarly, iPhone cell phones also have different types of ringtones that can be adjusted to WhatsApp notifications. So next, it will be explained how to get to this configuration of the sounds and achieve the tone of your preference.

What are the steps to customize a notification sound on WhatsApp?

The WhatsApp platform, in its version for iOS devices, has a visually different interface from the version for Android phones. However, the settings found in it are generally the same and the process to run them is just as simple.

In order to change the notification tones in the applications, it can be done in two ways, within the WhatsApp application, or via phone settings. If you want to change the sounds through the application, you must perform the steps described below:

Enter the WhatsApp application. Go to settings by tapping the icon in the lower right corner. Click on ‘notifications’. Within the section of ‘message notifications‘, press on’ sound ‘. Among all the available shades, try the necessary ones and choose the one of your preference. Click on ‘save’.

After these steps, the notification tone has already been configured. It is important to highlight that verify that the sound is onThis is confirmed by entering ‘in-app notifications’ and selecting the ‘sounds’ link. Also in this configuration you can deactivate the sound of notifications.

Why doesn’t WhatsApp let you change the sound of your notifications and how to fix it?

Within the application, or even on the device, they can be presented different errors and failures in the system, as in the case of not successfully changing the tones of WhatsApp notifications. This case can occur for several reasons, which will be explained below:

The selected tone does not exist

There is the possibility that when choosing a notification sound, it is not available or does not exist, therefore it cannot be configured correctly. For this case you can choose select an available ringtone for the device.

Device error

Failures within the iPhone system can damage notifications in WhatsApp, this can be corrected by means of a analysis in phone settings, as well as clear cache and if necessary, restart the device. And in case of not being able to resolve the error, enter the WhatsApp help center.

Sound with unsupported format

There are situations where the desired tones to be placed as notifications have a format that is not compatible with the application. These generally have to correspond to the ‘.opus’ or ‘.mp3’ format, so it is necessary to verify that the ringtones comply with these characteristics.

What Apps are used to install and put custom sounds on your WhatsApp?

The possibilities regarding the choice of sounds for WhatsApp are increasingly varied. The customization that can be achieved reaches the point of also being able to put songs and audios as ringtones. And to reach these ranges, it is recommended download third-party applications that offer these possibilities.

ZEDGE, Audiko and RSFX

These applications not only offer a wide variety of audios that can be used to be configured as notifications, but their platforms have more content for use in the appearance of the cellular device. In the case of ZEDGE, it has the feature of being able to download Wallpapers.

Audiko is one of the most popular apps for assigning notification tones. An extensive catalog with different songs and sounds that can be configured as ringtones and messages. Likewise, an editor is available in the application to create your own tones.

The RSFX application is widely recognized for giving you the ease of create your own notification ringtones, being an alternative to have personalized sounds within your mobile device.