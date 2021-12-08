How to process the free health pass or vaccination certificate? – step by step in the My Argentina app

With the app My Argentina you will be able to access the digital vaccination credential that includes all the information necessary to enter mass events: your data, the name of the vaccine, batch, dose and place of application. Find out more in this note!

Basically the health pass is the credential that proves that you gave yourself the vaccine, it shows your complete vaccination schedule with a certificate. This can be the vaccination card or you can get it digitally, available in the application My Argentina. The certificate will be like a mandatory passport when accessing massive events, whether cultural or recreational. In some cases it will also be necessary for closed areas and will also reach customer service workers.

Now, who can access the digital certificate? Anyone who has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and downloads the application, create your account and validate your identity. By having the pass digitally, you will be able to carry all the necessary information on your cell phone to enter any event. It has your name, surname, DNI number, vaccine data: name, batch and number of doses; the place and date where it was applied. In addition, you will be able to download it in PDF format to access the document even if you do not have an internet connection

On #MiArgentina, the digital vaccination credential is generated from the data uploaded in the Federal Register of Nominal Vaccination (NOMIVAC), and includes: name of the vaccine, lot, dose and place of application.

In the case of the Province of Buenos Aires, Governor Axel Kicillof announced that the implementation of this health pass will begin on December 21 and that its use will be mandatory for those over 13 who want to participate in a massive event. Of course, only those who have the complete vaccination scheme against the coronavirus will be able to attend activities in public areas. Although the pass will be needed when entering a massive event, it can also be requested in cultural, sports, religious and recreational activities in closed spaces. Regarding face-to-face procedures before provincial and municipal public bodies or private bodies, the certificate might also be necessary.

Remember that, even if you have the pass, you will have to maintain the usual care, such as the use of the mask and physical distance.

What is My Argentina and how do I get the vaccination certificate?

The application My Argentina It is the citizen’s digital profile to manage procedures, take turns, access credentials and receive personalized information. In case you don’t know how to use this app or you are looking for a health pass, here is a step by step:

-First of all you enter My Argentina. If you don’t have the application, you can download it here and create an account. Once you can enter the app, you will have to validate your identity.

When you enter the app, you will see six options.

-You enter My Documents and within all the options that appear, you will Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate. There it will show you the QR code and below you will be able to see a button that says See Credential. Press there and you go directly to the document with all your information. You can even download the certificate to your cell phone as a PDF.

Via the My Documents can also link the digital identity card, driving record, auto insurance, green and blue badge certificate of ART, record CUIL, the international symbol of access for people with disabilities, the Certificate Tourism and other official documents.

In case it doesn’t work for you, there is another option. Instead of going to My Documents, you’ll My health. Above everything will appear Covid 19 and below it will say “Access the vaccination certificate and the results of your COVID studies “. You press the see more and there you find the certificate.

If it doesn’t appear, check to update the application My Argentina and in case that doesn’t work I will log out and log back in. If you see that you still have problems entering, contact the Mi Argentina help desk at this link: https://www.argentina.gob.ar/miargentina/mesadeayuda

Those who reside in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires also have the option of accessing the vaccination certificate by asking the virtual assistant Boti, the City’s chatbot, for information on WhatsApp: 11-5050-0147.

Share it with whoever you want