This week began The King of Fighters XV presale from SNK Corp., the next installment in one of America’s biggest fighting franchises. Although The King of Fighters XV will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PlayStation 5 and PC, at the moment the presale is only available for the console versions Xbox and PC on Steam, Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store.

To pre-order The King of Fighters XV on Steam you just have to go to its official game page and choose the edition you want. The King of Fighters XV Standard Edition is available for a price of $ 629.99, but it is also possible to purchase The King of Fighters XV Deluxe Edition for a price of $ 828.99, which includes the DLC characters from the KOF XV “team 1” packages. and “team”.

To pre-order The King of Fighters XV on the Epic Games Store You have to follow the same steps: Go to the official page of the game and click on “Add to cart”. However, you should know that at the top of the page it is only possible to buy the standard edition, so you have to scroll down if you want to pre-buy The King of Fighters XV Deluxe Edition.

To pre-order The King of Fighters XV on the Microsoft Store It is a different process, as each edition has its own page. The King of Fighters XV Standard Edition is priced at $ 1,199 MXN, slightly higher than its PC counterpart. However, the Microsoft Store version grants you access to KOF XV on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. The King of Fighters XV Deluxe Edition is priced at $ 1,699 MXN in the Microsoft Store.

These are all versions of The King of Fighters XV that can be pre-ordered at the moment, as the PlayStation 4 and PS5 version is still pending. Regardless of which version you get, those who purchase KOF XV early will be rewarded with a DLC outfit for Terry de Garou: Mark of the Wolf, and a DLC outfit for Leona called “Classic Leona”.