For a couple of months, Android Auto has a handful of minigames ready to use, without the need to install anything and without the need for an Internet connection. In total they are eight assorted mini-games that can make the boredom of waiting with the car more bearable.

Android Auto minigames are found within GameSnacks, an application within Android Auto from which you can launch the games. We tell you what minigames are available and how you can access them in your car with Android Auto.

Where are the Android Auto minigames

Having previously leaked, Google finally announced that minigames were coming to Android Auto in September of this year. Considering that several months have passed, it is quite possible that you already have the updated version of Android Auto. Otherwise, you will have to update the application on your mobile to be able to access these and other news.

Another fact to keep in mind is that the minigames are available in the GameSnacks app. Normally it will be active so that it is displayed in the Android Auto apps menu, but you can check if this is the case by opening the Android Auto settings on your mobile and tapping on Customize apps menu. Make sure GameSnacks has the box checked.

With these only two requirements, the only thing left is to connect the mobile phone to the car and GameSnacks should appear as an application, even though you do not have any application with that name on your mobile. When opened, the menu with available minigames. The list will probably change over time, but today it shows us about eight varied minigames. They are as follows:

Zoo Boom: a game of connecting animals of the same color in the Candy Crush style.

Onet Connect Classic : another minigame of connecting animals, somewhat simpler than the previous one.

Cannonballs 3D : a game of shooting with a cannon at different targets

Pin the UFO – A game in which you must strategically remove pins to save aliens.

2048 Giant : the 2048 game with a slingshot and a giant.

Find 500 Differences – Find the differences between the two photos shown.

Unblock That : the typical puzzle of unparking cars, but with wooden blocks.

Bubble woods: Bubble Bobble, but starring a squirrel.

The minigames are quite simple to handle and they have no ads, integrated purchases or anything similar. They are an easy way to hang out if you are bored in the car and you want to take advantage of the Android Auto screen for this.

As you might expect, the minigames they cannot be opened while the car is runningWhich makes all the sense in the world because even if a passenger were to use it, it would be a good source of distraction.

By the way, if you like any of these minigames -or others- GameSnacks is a minigame website owned by Google that you can also visit in your mobile or PC browser. The same eight Android Auto games are available, and many more.