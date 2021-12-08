Vaults have returned to Fortnite in Chapter 3, Season 1, and you can get some useful loot in them, so here are all the vaults locations along with how to open them. The Fortnite Chapter 3 brought a new Battle pass with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Spider-man as unlockable outfits, along with other fun additions like Spidey’s cobweb launchers.

The season 1 of chapter 3 of Fortnite, It has also brought in vaults for players to explore. These often contain high-tier weapons and loot for you to collect, so they’re worth looking for on the new map. Although if you do not have intensive search plans for the new Fortnite map, here is this guide with all locations.

Inside the island you can find 7 vaults, each one further away from the other. I recommend you keep your position in mind at all times, so you don’t get lost in the game zones and get eliminated. Inside each vault you can find important objects, from legendary weapons to medical equipment.

Fortnite: Here are all the locations of all the vaults:

Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard Along the river northwest of Camp Cuddle Southwest Greasy Grove Southeast of the lake at Coney Crossroads Northeast of The Daily Bugle On an island east of Sanctuary South of Condo Canyon

Once you come across one of these vaults, you won’t be able to open them on your own. You should visit them while playing in duos, trios, or squads. Your teammates will help you open the vault lock. It’s worth keeping in mind that opening a vault will create noise that could attract nearby enemies.