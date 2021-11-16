Cold afternoons arrive, where the most appealing plan is to stay on the couch with a blanket and a good movie. What is missing from this perfect equation? Clearly some roasted chestnuts that will make this Saturday a fantasy autumn postcard. You won’t even have to turn on the oven, because with this recipe you can make the chestnuts in the microwave as if they were popcorn.





Turning on the oven is always synonymous with a good feast. But it is not always desirable and in this case it is not necessary either. Because the roasted chestnuts most desirable in autumn And even at Christmas they can be done in the microwave in just a couple of minutes.

We make a incision in each chestnut to prevent them from exploding in the microwave, trying to open the inner skin as well. Then we place them in a bowl and cover them with water, putting them in the microwave for 2 or 3 minutes. If when we take them out we see that they are still a bit hard, we can put them back in 30 second intervals. Hot peeling is essential.

With these roasted chestnuts you will make your house smell wonderful, a snack delicious and very healthy and an ingredient for other very autumnal recipes, like a cream of chestnuts and mushrooms or a very seasonal cake.

Photos | Pexels, Direct to the Palate.