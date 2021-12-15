How to make sweet potato quinoa salad?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to prepare a sweet potato and quinoa salad at home so that you can introduce it regularly into your diet and take advantage of all its benefits.

Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad is a simple dish to prepare and loaded with essential nutrients. It is considered healthy and therefore can be included in the diet on a regular basis. However, this does not mean that variety must be guaranteed to avoid deficits that condition the proper functioning of human physiology. In this case, we will teach you how to make this salad at home in no time.

The first thing you have to be clear about is that the intake of vegetables is recommended by all nutrition experts. These foods contain a large amount of phytochemicals, compounds that help keep inflammation and oxidation levels in the internal environment under control. This is considered essential in order to prevent the development of chronic diseases.

Ingredients for sweet potato and quinoa salad

If you want to prepare an exquisite sweet potato and quinoa salad, you will need to have the following ingredients:

3 cups diced sweet potato

1 cup of cooked quinoa.

4 cups chopped kale or collard greens.

1/4 cup of feta cheese.

1/4 cup dried cranberries.

1 avocado in cubes.

1/4 cup of chopped walnut.

The spices needed to make the roasted sweet potato are:

2 tablespoons of olive oil.

1 tablespoon of powdered paprika.

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder.

1/2 teaspoon onion powder.

Salt and pepper.

In addition, it will be positive to finish the dish with a mandarin or orange dressing composed of:

2 tablespoons of olive oil.

1/4 cup of orange or tangerine juice.

2 tablespoons of lemon juice.

1 tablespoon of maple syrup.

1/4 of tablespoon of garlic powder.

Salt and pepper.

Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad is delicious, nutritious, and healthy.

Step by Step

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Cut the sweet potato into small cubes once peeled. Put it in a bowl and season with olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Bake the sweet potato in an oven safe container for about 20-25 minutes, until soft. Once this step is over, let it rest. Start preparing the dressing. To do this, pour the olive oil, orange juice, lemon juice, honey, garlic powder, salt and pepper into a bowl. Stir everything well until you get a result that is as homogeneous as possible. When ready, add the kale or collard greens to the bowl and let it soak through. Stir in the cooked quinoa according to the manufacturer’s instructions along with the feta cheese, blueberries, walnuts, and sweet potato. Mix everything well and rectify with salt and pepper if necessary. To serve, it only remains to peel and cut an avocado. It is also possible to incorporate legumes such as chickpeas to achieve a more energetic result.

Benefits of quinoa and sweet potato salad

Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad has a number of health benefits as long as it is introduced in the context of a varied and balanced diet. It is necessary to avoid deficiencies of essential nutrients that can condition the correct functioning of the human organism.

Sweet potato and quinoa salad provides enough energy for high intensity activities.

Provides quality energy

Both quinoa and sweet potatoes have long-chain, complex carbohydrates inside. These nutrients are the main energy substrate for high intensity activities. For this reason, its presence in the diet is essential for athletes.

Not only do they prepare the body for exercise, but they also delay the onset of fatigue during it and improve subsequent recovery. For the latter, it is necessary that they be combined with a source of proteins of high biological value, as stated by a research published in the journal Nutrients.

Improves the functioning of the immune system

Sweet potatoes are a source of vitamin C. This nutrient has many different implications within the human body, such as stimulating immune function. Maintaining its levels in adequate ranges reduces the incidence of infectious diseases and the severity of symptoms in the event of contracting them. This is evidenced by a study published in Frontiers in Immunology.

On the other hand, vitamin C is able to play a role as an antioxidant by neutralizing the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues. This mechanism reduces the risk of developing chronic and complex pathologies in the medium term.

Guarantees a good muscular state

Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad has protein inside. Those from cheese will be of high biological value, while those from vegetables will present certain deficiencies in essential amino acids. However, all of them help to complete the daily requirements.

It is essential to note that an adequate protein intake is considered necessary to prevent alterations in the health of the lean mass by avoiding pathologies such as sarcopenia. According to a research published in the journal BioMed Research InternationalIt is essential to combine an optimal consumption of these nutrients with the practice of strength exercise to maintain the muscular structure in good condition.

Make Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad at Home

As you see, it’s easy to make a delicious sweet potato and quinoa salad at home packed with essential nutrients necessary for the body to function properly. However, it will be necessary to include it in the context of a varied and balanced diet. It can work well as a single dish, but also as a garnish for meat and fish.

Do not forget that to maintain good health in the medium and long term it will be necessary to combine an optimal nutritional intake with other good habits. Among them, they stand out the good night rest and the regular practice of physical exercise. Thus, a state of homeostasis can be maintained in the internal environment, with controlled inflammation and oxidation.

