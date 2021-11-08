Easier than it looks.

Today, we live in times when our environment is constantly overexposed on the internet. A few years ago, it was a very normalized situation, despite the risk that the Internet may pose to know where we are at all times or, above all, who are our sons or daughters. For this reason, in recent years the images of minors on the Internet and platforms that function as social networks have been reduced considerably. Also, to make matters worse, now we may ask Google to remove specific images that expose minors over which we have power.

We can carry out this action through the link that we leave in these same words. We will access a Google form in which it explains what should we do so that they can delete the photographs of minors in question. The first of all will be to have the URLs of the images in question that we want to remove from the network and, once we have them, we will have to explain to Google why we want to withdraw them and why we have the power about minors whose images are exposed.

After that, the company will evaluate the case and, if necessary, will ask us for the information they need to verify information, our identity or custody. If nothing else is needed, we will finally receive Google’s verdict, which can be decided in favor to erase the images that we claim, or reject the request with a pertinent explanation.

Is about a very useful tool that is in trend with digital responsibility, as we can also see for years with the well-known “right to be forgotten”. Likewise, Google also reminds us in this form that we can also request the removal of explicit content from the network, whether it be abuse of minors, or of adults whose images were disseminated without consent.

