How to make beetroot cream and 2 options to vary it

We are going to show you how you can quickly make a fantastic beet cream, as well as a series of variations to achieve a different final flavor.

Beetroot cream is a Simple recipe to make that provides a large amount of essential nutrients. It helps to improve the state of health, as long as it is introduced in the context of a varied and balanced diet. There are even certain options to vary it that improve the final result.

Keep in mind that the inclusion of plant-based foods in the diet is highly indicated by nutrition professionals. The experts assure that these edibles provide vitamins and phytochemicals capable of reducing the incidence of many chronic and complex pathologies.

Beet cream ingredients

To prepare a beet cream for 6 people you will need the following ingredients:

1 red onion.

2 cloves of garlic

1 leek

1 white turnip

3 cooked or natural beets.

2 grams of hot paprika.

4 grams of sweet paprika.

600 milliliters of vegetable broth.

400 milliliters of coconut milk.

20 milliliters of sherry cider vinegar.

Salt.

Black pepper.

Extra virgin olive oil.

Beet soup is a simple recipe that provides many nutrients to the body.

Step by Step

Chop the red onion, garlic and leek. In the latter case, don’t forget to remove the green part. Wash, peel and chop the turnip. Cut the beets. If they are raw, it is recommended to put them through a previous cooking process, either with water or in the oven wrapped in aluminum foil. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan, where the onion will be sautéed until soft. Add the garlic, leek and turnip. Add salt and pepper to taste and cook for about 10 minutes over medium heat, until the vegetables are tender. Add the beets, paprika and vinegar, and stir well at first. Cover with coconut milk and with water or broth and bring the preparation to the boiling point. Then, lower the heat, cover and cook for 15 minutes. At the end of this time, blend with the hand mixer. If the texture is too thick, you can add a little more broth at the last minute.

Beet cream with coconut milk

You can also prepare this cream adding 250 milliliters of coconut milk along with the broth or water in the last steps. In this case, we recommend also adding a touch of spice with cayenne to taste and with powdered ginger. You will achieve a much more exotic end result.

Beet cream with carrots and almonds

If you want to achieve a higher supply of nutrients and energy, there is the option of including nuts in the beet cream. With 4 of these tubers, 2 onions, 4 carrots, half a cup of ground almonds, a splash of lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of olive oil and some alfalfa sprouts you will achieve an exceptional result.

Just start poaching the onion with oil to later add the beets, carrots and almonds to the casserole. Cook everything with water until the vegetables are soft and grind it later. From there, garnish with lemon juice and serve decorating with sprouts.

Beet benefits

Next, we will tell you about the health benefits of beets. To experience them, the food will have to be introduced in the context of a balanced and varied diet. It is essential that there are no essential micronutrient deficiencies, since otherwise the functioning of the body could be put at risk.

Improves heart health

The beet has in its interior some compounds called nitrates. These have a vasodilatory capacity, which is why they are positive for the cardiovascular system.

According to a study published in the journal Biomolecules, regular consumption of them contributes to reducing hypertension, one of the risk factors associated with heart problems.

However, it will be essential to limit the presence of anti-inflammatory compounds in the diet to experience this positive effect. For example, you should reduce your intake of trans-fatty acids and simple sugars. Also, it will help maintain an optimal level of physical activity.

Helps prevent aging

Not only stands out for its concentration in nitrates, beet concentrates other phytochemicals such as anthocyanins. These manage to promote an antioxidant activity, since they neutralize the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues. In this way, age-related pathologies are less likely to develop.

Beet has substances with antioxidant potential that protect the body from the development of different degenerative diseases.

As stated by one research published in the journal Clinical Interventions in Aging, uncontrolled oxidation is one of the mechanisms that promote premature aging. For this reason, it will be important to include nutrients or elements in the diet that are able to modulate the process and thus maintain homeostasis in the internal environment.

Increase sports performance

The nitrates in beets are not only positive for cardiovascular health, but also contribute to improving the performance of athletes. Vasodilation supposes a superior supply of nutrients and oxygen to the tissues and muscles, which helps delay the onset of fatigue.

In fact, and according to a study published in the journal Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, the regular intake of beet juice improves performance in high intensity and interval type exercises. You can take advantage of these effects through dishes that include beets or through nitrate capsules.

Prepare beet cream to increase the consumption of vegetables

As you have seen, it is really easy to prepare beetroot cream to improve health. It is a recipe full of phytochemicals with antioxidant properties.

In addition, it will not take long to make and can be kept for several days if kept cold. In the case of high intensity physical exercise, the benefit will be double.

Now, remember that one of the fundamental pillars of a good diet is variety. It is convenient to ensure the consumption of different vegetables in the usual pattern. In this way, micronutrient deficits that can condition the proper functioning of the body and prevent the development of chronic and complex pathologies in the medium term will be avoided.

