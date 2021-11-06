The Snapchat application has become one of the favorite platforms for many users, and this is precisely because of the level of entertainment and quality that it offers users when editing the publications and adding the various filters or effects. But if you have a Snapchat account, but for some reason you want to log out and you don’t know how to do it or how to delete it permanently. We recommend reading this article.

What to do to close all your Snapchat sessions?

To have your Snapchat account active on several devices you must link them. But, if you want to close all sessions, proceed as follows: Open the Snapchat application, click on the profile located at the top, then go to Settings and click on Two-factor authentication. Subsequently, click on Forget devices and click on the X icon next to each device you want to unlink. In this case, on all devices. Click on Yes, when it asks for confirmation and that’s it.

How to log out of Snapchat from a device?

If you still don’t know how to get out of the snapchat appDon’t worry, we’ll show you right away how you can log out from the web and using the application.

On the website

The first thing you should know is that from the website you can change the settings and choose the way to manage your Snapchat account.

To log out you enter the web from your preferred browser, then open the application and click on the menu of the three lines which is in the upper right corner. Then, you tap on the Sign out section. That way you get off the platform.

Using the app

From your mobile device, the action varies a bit. After logging in to Snapchat, you click on the settings icon, which is normally represented by a gear wheel. A window will appear with several options, which you must slide the screen to the end and click on the last one corresponding to Close session, you confirm the action and this will take you to the home and registration page. So you open the session from the application.

What are the consequences of logging out of Snapchat?

Snapchat is a widely used application worldwide, and it also differs from the rest of the social platforms by the fact that the content does not remain for long. But if it is the case that you want to delete your account, you should know the consequences of taking this action:

No viewing of your profile

When you log out of your Snapchat account, one of the things that you will not be able to see is your profile, in the same way your friends will not be able to view it. And if someone adds you to their profile, they will not view your profile either. Because when you log out, your account will be invisible.

Other consequences that derive from logging out of the Snapchat application is that you will not be able to use messaging to communicate with your regular contacts, or new contacts. So it will be impossible to send text messages through this application.

Account deactivation

You should keep in mind that when you log out of the Snapchat application, your account is deactivated. Now, if you want to enjoy the functionalities of the Snapchat platform again, you only have to enter with your username and password to activate it on your preferred device.

How to permanently delete your account?

If, on the contrary, you wish permanently delete your Snapchat account, you can do it quickly and easily. Just follow the following steps: Enter the application, click on the Settings or Configuration icon, scroll down the menu to the Support option, then I need help. An application assistance window will open and in the search bar click on Delete, then confirm on Delete my account.

In the account deletion window you enter your name, username and password. Nevertheless, if after a few days you regret, you will be able to recover your Snapchat account within 30 days. Otherwise, your account will be permanently deleted.