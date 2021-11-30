If you are a student, businessman, gamer or just need a laptop for leisure, it is important that you know the brand and model of the hard drive that contains said equipment; such that, in him I know will store the files and data that you save on the computer, hence its importance.

Buying a laptop most of the time uses only to differentiate its visible physical specifications such as the brand of the laptop and the model, if it is light or heavy, the color and what operating system it contains; because we only care about the practicality that it represents to work from anywhere and to be able to transport it.

But, know the make and model of the hard drive It should be a piece of information that should not be overlooked, since without it the device will not be able to function or display your saved data; also if the manufacturer offers very little performance and a very short life time it means that you will have to change it and possibly lose the information stored there.

How can you find out the model and brand of your PC’s hard drive?

Today there are many brands, models and types of hard drives that can be used for PCs universally or specified for some type of computer. If you want to find out what type of hard drive your laptop has, either because you want to know how many you have connected, its performance, space, or you want to replace it, keep reading.

Manually disarming your PC

Remove the battery by sliding the release latch, lift and remove; then loosen the screws with a jeweler’s screwdriver or a Philips P0 and remove the cover. The necessary information should appear at the top of the hard drive there. In case it is not so, you should remove it completely to see if it contains the information on its internal side.

Then use some flat blade tool to help lift the inner edge of the hard drive cover to remove it and move the tabs to release it, remove the screws that hold them to the internal plate and at the bottom of the hard drive has a tab that serves to hold it and lift the hard drive, carefully disconnect it from the connector to the base. These steps may vary depending on the laptop model.

From your computer’s control panel

Now, a less complicated method is to find out from the control panel of the operating system; Click on “start” or type the “Windows” tab on your keyboard and look for the Control Panel option or Device administrator, then “Device Manager” for Windows 7.

Expand the line to show a submenu where you will select “Disk drives” and right click on the hard disk and then select “properties”; must of all the information you need will appear.

With a command in the ‘run’ menu

Key «Windows + R» to open the advantage of «Run» and there write «CMD» and click on «OK»; or go to “Start” and type CMD; once inside the command prompt or CMD type the following command wmic diskdrive get caption, serialnumber and hit Enter.

What are the best hard drive brands for your computer?

There are two models of hard drives known as HDD and SSD; the first of them is the most common because it has been created since the beginning of the computer, and these will store the information permanently, It is made up of several rigid disks on the same axis that rotate inside a metal case. Data is written and read on each disk.

Whereas, SSD drives They’re a new alternative They do not use mechanical components, but rather store the information in microchips with interconnected flash memories that allow them not to be damaged by magnetism.

Now, choosing the best hard drive for a computer will depend on the needs that the user has with it, but among the best brands worldwide manufacturers of hard drives it’s found Seagate brand, Samsung, Western Digital and Toshiba.

How to replace your PC’s hard drive with a new one?

Previously, mention is made of how to remove the hard drive from a laptop, you just have to follow the steps back and reconnect it; now for a desktop PC proceed to disconnect the computer from any power source and ground before opening the computer so as not to damage the system.

Open the computer by unscrewing all the screws on the back and side of the Case and slide the side covers to open; in case the Case has no screws must have a security seal, remove it and slide the covers, locate the hard drive, which should normally be screwed and connected to an interior metal box.

Ends with remove all screws and remove the power cables and insert the new hard drive either SSD or HDD in the same place and put the screws back with the cables.