There are several ways to find out and one of them does not require using the command prompt.

Today’s Windows cannot be compared in terms of stability to that of ten years ago. Today it is a much more stable operating system than in past times, but that does not mean that from time to time have to do a system reboot. Whether it’s because the computer is applying an update patch or something is wrong, reboots are inevitable.

As you can see, knowing when was the last reboot is very easy. In fact, it does not take more than a few seconds and allows us to keep a detailed control of the activities of our PC.

To know this information we can act in two ways. One is via command prompt, procedure that we will explain below:

First of all, you need to open the Windows console or Symbol of the system. To do this if you use Windows 7 open the start menu and type cmd , then press Enter. In Windows 8 press the Windows key and the letter C at the same time to display the Charms bar, and type cmd .

, then press Enter. In Windows 8 press the Windows key and the letter C at the same time to display the Charms bar, and type . Second, with the Symbol of the system open, type the command systeminfo | find /i “Boot Time” at. After a few seconds you should see the date and time that your computer was last restarted.

The second way to know this information is through the graphical environment. To do this, open the Windows task manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc, then click on the tab Performance and search Activity time in the part that reports the performance of the CPU. This also works on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

In this simple way you can know this information, and it will help you keep better control of unexpected activities.

Related topics: Windows

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe