Netflix has an almost eternal catalog in which we can get lost. And to make our lives a little easier, Netflix has a web in which we can quickly see which are the most popular series and movies offered in each country. A list with the Top 10 most popular content on the platform, which we can filter depending on where we live.

You just have to select What list do you want to see, Movies or TV Series, and choose your country. You will automatically see the 10 most popular movies or series where you reside, as well as much more internal information. You can also check the world’s Top 10 most viewed series and movies on Netflix.

Weekly lists of the Top 10 most watched movies and TV in different countries.

Netflix has created this fantastic website in which we see up to 4 different lists with the most watched movies and series of each country. In addition, we can also see how many weeks these contents have been in the top of the most viewed and a summary of where their most famous series are seen. Is available in 90 countries different.

“Every Tuesday, we publish four global lists with the Top 10 TV and movie content: Movies (English-speaking), TV (English-speaking), Movies (non-English speaking), and TV (non-English speaking). In these lists, we sort the titles according to the number of hours viewed per week from Monday to Sunday of the previous week“.

We can also consult the Top 10 most viewed series and movies from previous weeks, as well as seeing a Top Global which shows the viewing data of all users from all countries on Netflix is ​​active.

A very interesting Netflix tool that allows us quickly see which are the most popular series and movies in our country, and the content that is being liked in other parts of the world.

