For many Facebook it is the best social network that exists, because it was the first to be created, because it allows you to place advertisements and because it has varied reactions. Reactions on Facebook are much better than on Instagram, since Instagram only allows you to love photos, but Facebook does not.

Even though Facebook was online a long time ago, maybe you didn’t create your account just when it was just out. If you want to know the date on which you created your Facebook account, you must follow reading this article, because in it we will show how to view this data in all possible ways.

From the profile you can see this type of data, this is the easiest way to review such kind of data. Now, pay close attention to the entire process so that you learn to see this type of information on the first try.

Click edit profile

Your Facebook profile can be reviewed by entering it. To enter you just have to press the icon with your profile pictureOnce you do, look for an option called ‘Edit’, since from there you will check the date on which you created the account. On computers, the ‘Edit’ option is a little below the bar, on the left hand side.

However, in the case of the mobile app, this option is right at the bottom of the profile photo you have.

When you find the ‘Edit’ option, just tap on it and look for the date you joined Facebook. Another way to find this type of data is reviewing all the important data of your account. There in the ‘Important events’ the date you created the account is shown. Once you finish reviewing these kinds of things, you can check out how to use the Marketplace on Facebook or learn how to monetize your account.

From the activity log of your profile you can also check the date on which you created your account. But with this method you will not know exactly what the date is exactly where you created the account, but you will know an estimate of when it was created:

Filter older posts

The process for view old posts it is very, very simple. First, you must enter the activity log, then go to the ‘Your publications’ section and choose the option that says ‘Photos and videos’. Within that option, the search will be filtered by the oldest photos and videos that you have published. In this way you will be guided by the date of the multimedia content.

Another way to see the date on which you created the Facebook account is by entering the ‘Photos’ section within your profile and looking for the last profile picture so you can see your date. It should be noted that if when reviewing your activity history you see that there are things that you no longer like today, you can choose to delete all your activity within the account.

The last method to see the date on which you created your Facebook account is from your email account. Of course, before reading the whole process it is important that you know that it will only work if at the create your Facebook account you used the email and also if you did not delete your old messages.

Sign in to the mail

The first step of the process is login within your email. In case your email is Gmail, the login will be much easier than other emails. You will only have to access the Gmail page, enter your email address and also the password.

When entering your email account, position yourself in the section where are all the messages that you have received. At the top where the email search is carried out, put the word ‘Facebook’ so that all messages related to the platform are filtered.

When you view each of the results, view the date of each of those emails and look for the oldest. Based on the date that email has, you will have in mind an estimated date of when you created the account. Now, if you find the email that advises the creation of a Facebook account you will know the exact date of creation.

When you finish reviewing this type of data, you can upload a story on your profile of Facebook that says the date on which you created the account. To see the number of people who view your stories and also so that the date is saved in the registry of all the stories. In this way, you will have access to this type of data in a simple way.