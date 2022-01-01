How to know if your computer has a virus and how to fix it

Unfortunately, computer viruses are a part of our lives, but there are ways to avoid and eliminate them before they cause further damage.

Computer viruses are the nightmare of all of us who use technological devices. It is likely that at least once your computer has been running slowly, strange pop-ups have appeared or your antivirus did not work, as these are all signs of the presence of a virus.

If the problem is not corrected in time, viruses can damage or delete files, steal passwords or personal information, change settings, or cause your computer to crash. But, Do you really know how to detect a computer virus? In this article we will tell you how to know if your computer has a virus. So you can’t miss it.

Most common types of computer viruses

Computer viruses come in various shapes and sizes, but they all have one thing in common: it’s bad news for your PC. The most popular types include those that attack the boot sector, those that reside in memory, those that infect files, and macroviruses.

The boot sector virus they hide in the boot record of a disk and run as soon as the system boots. The resident virus they are housed in system memory and can be run anytime your operating system loads.

Viruses that infect files they typically stick to executable files with extensions .com or .exe. The virus modifies or inserts malicious code into an executable file. Macroviruses they are generally spread through open Microsoft Office programs, such as Word and Excel. The virus automatically embeds infectious code in documents and spreadsheets.

Signs that your computer has a virus

When it comes to determining if your computer is infected, there are several things to keep in mind. Here are some signs that your computer may have malware on its system:

If the computer is running slowly, especially when opening programs or files.

especially when opening programs or files. The fan cooler is running louder than normal. This is because your PC is working harder to keep the system cool and therefore using more power.

This is because your PC is working harder to keep the system cool and therefore using more power. Strange pop-ups on the screen with annoying messages or supposed warnings that your computer is infected.

on the screen with annoying messages or supposed warnings that your computer is infected. Appearance of additional programs or toolbars that have not been installed by you.

that have not been installed by you. If you start to see unknown icons on your computer, it could be another sign of a virus.

on your computer, it could be another sign of a virus. Disappearing files without your permission or files that suddenly get damaged.

without your permission or files that suddenly get damaged. The antivirus installed on your PC may stop working if you are attacked by a virus.

if you are attacked by a virus. Spam from unknown sources

If you see any of the above signs, it is important that you take steps to scan for viruses and remove them from your computer as soon as possible.

How to prevent and eliminate computer viruses

Just as there are several ways to know if your PC has a virus, there are also ways to prevent it from infecting your computer and to eliminate it. Let’s review some of them:

Avoid visiting suspicious websites or clicking links in spam emails.

or clicking links in spam emails. Try not download any pirated software or illegal material, as many contain viruses.

as many contain viruses. Scan your computer Check for viruses regularly and make sure you are running the latest version of your antivirus. If you don’t have one yet, here are the best antivirus of the moment for Windows 10.

Check for viruses regularly and make sure you are running the latest version of your antivirus. If you don’t have one yet, here are the best antivirus of the moment for Windows 10. Update your operating system and all programs regularly.

and all programs regularly. Establishes strong passwords for access to your computer.

You can too use a firewall to monitor incoming and outgoing traffic on your home network, especially if you have a broadband connection.

If none of these solutions seem to solve the problem, the best practice is take your computer to a professional that can end the virus once and for all. After reading this article, you may be interested in knowing why it is essential to install an antivirus on your computer.

