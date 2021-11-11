As we have already commented in previous Xiaomi World post, our equipment incorporates the MIUI customization layer, which can have different variants between ROM Global, China, European, etc. But not only are these the ones that can be incorporated into our phones, since there are other variants developed by mobile operators in which we buy it that may arrive modified.

But the problem with this type of ROM is that they do not usually follow the same rate of updates that we find in the official software of the brand itself, and is that even the operator itself may abandon the deployment of new versions a few months after its launch.

How to know what type of ROM we have installed in our Xiaomi

Given these reasons, it seems important to us that You can know how to know what type of ROM you have installed on your phone in order to have it updated to the most recent version possible with the performance and security advantages that this entails.

To find out if your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone has an official MIUI ROM installed or, on the contrary, one developed by a mobile operator, you just have to follow these simple steps:





Access the settings of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone

Press “About the phone” and look at the section “MIUI version”

Once we have located the version of MIUI that we have installed, we will have to check the last two letters of it, which tell us who is developing that ROM, among which we can find:

XM: Developed by Xiaomi

Developed by Xiaomi TF: Telephone

Telephone VF: Vodafone

Vodafone OR: Orange

Therefore, in this way we can know if the ROM we have installed corresponds to an official one of Xiaomi itself or if, instead, we have a modified ROM installed by our mobile operator, something that we must take into account in order to update the software of our equipment to the latest version available.