How to know if someone has blocked you on Instagram

Instagram has gained great popularity recently thanks to the large number of functions it offers to its millions of users around the world. And just like the main social networks of the moment, here you can block and unblock anyone in just a few steps.

However, the app does not allow you to see, by default, a list of accounts that have blocked you, in fact, the platform will not even notify you when someone blocks you. Fortunately, there are a few methods you can use to find out if someone has blocked you on Instagram, and in this article we will tell you everything. So you can’t miss it.

Start by looking for the username of the account you think blocked you

This may seem like the most obvious step, since if someone has blocked you on Instagram you won’t find anything by putting your username in the search bar, but it is a good option to start. If you are not blocked, you will be able to see their profile and all their publications and if the person has changed their profile from public to private, you will see the message: “This account is private.”

If the profile does not appear in a search within the platform, it is very likely that this person has blocked you, although there is also the possibility that you have simply deactivated your account. So there are still other options to make sure you do well.

You can also search your profile

We already know that if someone has blocked you, you cannot comment on their posts or send them a direct message, however, your previous comments and conversations won’t go away. So if you remember commenting on any of his posts or exchanging messages through a DM, open it up and try going to his profile.

If you see the user’s profile without recent posts, I may have blocked you. In this way you will also be able to know if the person has changed their username, but if you cannot see the new name, we regret to tell you that everything seems to indicate that you are indeed blocked.

Try searching for that person from another Instagram account

You can check if the user that you think has blocked you still exists or not, using another Instagram account. A good alternative may be to share the username with a friend to see if it appears by searching from your account.

If it does not appear, then the account is deactivated or they have changed their username, but if it appears with the same name, you should assume that you have actually been blocked.

Use the Instagram profile link

When you set up your Instagram account, You are assigned a unique URL that includes your username. Replacing the username in the profile link with the account identifier of the person you suspect has blocked you should lead you to their account, if it still exists.

If you open Instagram in your browser and look for the person’s profile with a direct link, you will be able to see it directly, but otherwise you will see the message: “Sorry, this page is not available”. To confirm if the account exists or not, log out and look for the same URL in a new tab and if you see the user’s profile, there will be no doubt that you have been blocked.

Remember that while Instagram will not notify you when someone has blocked you on Instagram, you can use some simple methods to find out. Also, you should bear in mind that when someone blocks you on Instagram, this person it also automatically locks on your side. So you don’t need to retaliate and block her back.

If you want to improve your experience when using the popular platform, we invite you to discover how to hide likes on Instagram.