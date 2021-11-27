Tinder is the most used dating app for the different users waiting to have a date with a person that they like in the application. Besides, this application has been characterized as being an App to establish communication like other applications such as Facebook and WhatsApp. In addition, within this application certain restrictions have been placed regarding the number of likes that users can give.

The creators of this platform in recent years have come changing your security policies and within these changes the limit of likes that a person can give has been manifested. However, the new limit mode on Tinder has been determined according to the age of the users. That is, if you are a young user, you will have the opportunity to give a certain amount of likes and those who are older will have another limit, now after that limit they will have to pay to continue giving likes.

Why has Tinder limited the excess of likes to the profiles?

The limitation of likes on Tinder occurred after the company began to observe how was the interactions of the users with each other, which they could get to the point of observing the following:

Many of the users liked it for fun.

Some of the users did not get to enter into the Tinder classification according to the likes they received.

There is a large population of users of legal age who needed restrictions with their likes.

Those are some of the reasons why Tinder decided to place a limit of likes on the platform and that people who want to give more likes they will have to pay a package of likes. Now as far as many of the users gave likes for fun, this happened very often and for the company it did not favor it because the objective of the application was not being fulfilled, which is to attract two people.

On the other hand, within Tinder there was a modality that those users who had a large number of likes on their profile, They entered into a higher classification and it would be easier for them to appear first on the screens of other users, being one of the liked ones. Finally, the decision to limit likes was also because it was observed that there is a large population of people over 40 years old on the platform and, therefore, it would be a risk for younger users of this age.

What is the maximum limit I have to like multiple Tinder profiles for free?

The maximum limit to give “likes” will depend on how old you are and how old you have registered on the platform. So inside Tinder’s new service policy It has been determined that users who understand under the age of 28 will have the option of giving 100 “likes” in one day, and once they go over this limit they will have to pay for a premium version to continue giving likes.

On the other hand, the truth is that it has been observed that the young population have more opportunity to interact than the population over 28 years of age. That is to say, the population over this age only has the opportunity to give 40 “likes” in a day, and later they will have to buy the package offered by the application or they will only have to wait for the platform to give them the opportunity to “like”.

How long do I have to wait to be able to like a profile on Tinder again?

Now you will have to know that if you exceed the limit of likes in Tinder you will have to wait a while estimated 12 hours To keep giving like, on the other hand, if you don’t want to wait that long, you will have the option of being able to pay for a premium package of likes.

Subscription levels and their rates on Tinder, which you can hire to give unlimited likes

Within the Tinder platform, there are different subscription rates that will allow you to enjoy different services in each of them. In addition, these will have a very different cost than each of the options offered by Tinder.

Tinder Gold

This is a level of pretty high subscription on Tinder Well, you will have many more options released if you cancel the package that has the following rates: 1 month USD 14.99, 6 months USD 7.49 with 50% discount and 12 months USD 4.99.

Tinder Plus

This Tinder plus bundle you will have only five options It releases so that you can enjoy the platform and has three rates that are: 1 month at 9.99 USD, 6 months in USD with 50% discount and 12 months at 3.33 USD.

Tinder Premium

This option is the highest on the Tinder platform, Since you will enjoy all the options in this App and you will not have restrictions on anything, if you only pay the following rates: 1 month 19.99 USD, 6 months 9.99 USD and 12 months 6.66 USD.

Basic Tinder

On basic Tinder you will only have one option which is being able to meet and interact with people, but with limitations and which you can avoid if you buy any of the packages.

What are the advantages of having a package or subscription on Tinder?

The advantages of obtaining a package on Tinder are different, since you will have many more options to interact on the platform without having limitations. Among the advantages you will find the following, but it will be according to the package you buy: