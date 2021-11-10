If you want to know the gigs you have consumed in the last month on a computer with Windows 10 or Windows 11, this article interests you. Above all, it can be very useful for those people who, for whatever reason, have access to data with certain limitations versus the large amount they need.

For example, if you are away from home and use your mobile with the mobile rate as a modem, it is important that you know the data you are using before you run out at an inopportune moment.

Too, if you need to hire a service with greater capacity or you get an offer, you need to know how much you consume more or less with your current job. With the arrival of teleworking in our lives, many of us spend many hours at home and our number of gigs has increased.

WINDOWS 10: 9 VERY USEFUL and LITTLE KNOWN TRICKS

How to see the information of your consumption of gigs in Windows 10

To know your data consumption, what you spend more on and even to set a limit if you want that, you must go to the settings. It’s in the Windows 10 start menu (the window in the lower-left corner). When accessing configuration you have to choose “Network and Internet”.





As soon as you enter the network and the Internet you will see the information of the gigs you have consumed in the last 30 days.





If you want more specific details, you can click on data usage and there it will tell you what is consuming the most data of your activity on your PC. It’s probably your activity in the browser.





In this same sale you can, if you want, put a limit on your consumption of gigs. You can choose to be monthly. And also choose the day of the month that you want that limit to reach you, in addition to the number of megabytes or gigabytes where you want to put your limit.





How to see the information of your consumption of gigs in Windows 11

In Windows 11, Microsoft’s new operating system, the information on the consumption of gigabytes you also have the information on Red & Internet. In the top row, on the right, you will see that it says data usage. Right there it tells you how many gigs you have spent in the last 30 days.





If you click on that box, you will also have the option to know (although with a more beautiful aesthetic than in Windows 10 and with more colors) how many gigs each program consumes from among those you have used in the last month. Also in Windows 11 you can limit the number of megabytes or gigabytes that you decide to spend in the next few days.