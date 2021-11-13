With the amount of PDF documents that we manage today, it is extremely common that we need to put together several of them to bring them together under the same document. Something that we can achieve through third-party apps, but that we can also achieve using the same Files app that we all have on our iPhone or iPad.

Select and join, that easy

The Files app is much more capable than meets the eye. From the ability to compress and decompress files to being able to put together multiple PDF documents into one, there are small details that we once discovered, they can become indispensable in our day to day.

One of those details is the fact that the option to create a PDF from the app, which we may know to convert images or text files into PDF, also serves to put together several. We do so:

We open the app Records on our iPhone or iPad. We enter the folder that contains the PDF files that we want to join. On the iPhone we touch the button in the form of three dots in the upper right part and choose To select. On the iPad we touch directly To select. We select the documents that we want to collect. On the iPhone we touch the button in the form of three dots at the bottom right. On the iPad we touch the button Plus. We choose Create PDF.

That easy. We will see that a new PDF document appears in the folder where we are, which contains all the documents that we have selected. A system that we can use to put together single page documents or to put together several documents with several pages each.

As we started by saying, the Files app is much more capable than it sounds. Small resources like this make it much easier for us to do certain things that would previously require a third-party app or go to Preview on our Mac. Fortunately, now putting together several PDFs is as easy as selecting them and touching Create PDF.

Image | David bruno silva