Zoom is a platform that allows its users hold lectures, organize classes, and chat virtually via live video. To enter a Zoom class or conference requires sharing an invitation link to participants.

How to share a Zoom invitation in the WhatsApp application?

An invitation is required to access the Zoom lecture or class that can be sent to the participants through WhatsApp, to do so you must open the Zoom application and log in with the email and password corresponding to your account and copy the meeting link to be able to send it to the participants, who join by entering to the link.

Before the meeting

Upon entering the Zoom app You must enter the option ‘meetings’ at the bottom and then select the option ‘send invitation’ at the top of the screen, you will see that a list is displayed with the options to send the invitation and you will select ‘copy to clipboard’.

By having the meeting link copied, you can paste it in a private or public message. Access WhatsApp and paste this link in the chat bar of the person you are going to invite and send it. The person will be able to enter the link and participate in the Zoom meeting according to the start time.

During the meeting

If the Zoom meeting has already started and you want to send an invitation to a participant, you must enter the ‘participants’ option and thus see who is in the meeting, you will see in the lower left the option ‘invite’ If you press, it will give you again a list of means by which to send the invitation link to participants that you want to add to the meeting.

What other ways can you invite to a meeting in Zoom?

To invite someone to join Zoom you must share the meeting link, which shows the details of the meeting and in some cases a password to access the meeting. If you are sending the invitation during the meeting, the message will only show the invitation link.

With Messenger

The Zoom meeting invitation link can also be sent via Messenger in case the person does not have the WhatsApp service. For it you must access the Zoom application and enter ‘meetings’, then select the option to ‘send invitation’, select ‘Messenger’ and then select the Messenger contact to which you are going to add to the meeting.

From Gmail

You can send the invitation link to participate in the Zoom meeting through the Gmail messaging service, for this you must enter the Zoom application and enter ‘meetings’, then select ‘send invitation’ and select the option ‘Gmail’ , which will take you to the Gmail platform to compose an email and you must enter the recipient’s email to send.

In text messages

To share the meeting link to a Zoom meeting through text messages, you must enter the Zoom application and enter the ‘meetings’ section and then select ‘send invitation’ and select the option ‘messages’, then choose the recipient and send.

When sending an invitation link to participate in a Zoom meeting, you must bear in mind that if the invitation is sent previously to the scheduled meeting, it will be done through the ‘meetings’ section, more if the meeting is in progress you must enter the option ‘participants’ and then ‘invite’, which will show you the options to send the link.

Where is a meeting link displayed in Zoom?

In the ‘meetings’ section we will see the option ‘send invitation’ and then a list of media options through which to send the link, the last option is ‘copy link to clipboard’, in this way you can paste the link in a text box (some conversation or some note), in this way you can see the link of the meeting.

If the meeting is in progress, we must enter the ‘participants’ section and then ‘invite’, which will show a list of ways to send the link together with the option to ‘copy to clipboard’ and by pasting the link you will be able to view it.