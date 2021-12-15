By creating an FTP server you can share files with other users. If you wish, you can also give permissions to upload files to the server.

Sometimes we need share files on our server, with the control of permissions through users. Especially on web servers the FTP to upload files from the web that is on the server.

We will use vsftpd, is an FTP server for Unix-like systems, including Linux, and its name comes from the acronym in English Very Secure FTP Daemon. Compared to other ftp server programs, vsftpd it is built to be especially effective and very safe.

Install vsftpd

sudo apt-get install vsftpd

Setting

We will edit the vsftpd configuration file, taking into account the most important points.

nano /etc/vsftpd.conf

The parameters that we will modify:

listen = YES : To start with the system.

: To start with the system. anonymous_enable = NO : We do not allow anonymous users to connect to our server. It’s for security.

: We do not allow anonymous users to connect to our server. It’s for security. local_enable = YES : To be able to connect with local users of the server where it is installed.

: To be able to connect with local users of the server where it is installed. write_enable = YES : If you want users to be able to write and not just download things.

: If you want users to be able to write and not just download things. local_umask = 022 : This mask means that every time you upload a file, its permissions are 755. It is the most typical in FTP servers.

: This mask means that every time you upload a file, its permissions are 755. It is the most typical in FTP servers. chroot_local_user = YES

chroot_list_enable = YES : They serve so that local users can navigate through the entire directory tree of the server. Obviously we only want to allow this to certain users, for this we have the following parameter.

: They serve so that local users can navigate through the entire directory tree of the server. Obviously we only want to allow this to certain users, for this we have the following parameter. chroot_list_file = /etc/vsftpd.chroot_list : We indicate the file where the users who can navigate up the server directories are listed, normally it is the server administrator.

Create user group for FTP

In this case the users who will connect will not have access to the server via SSHTherefore, we must give them special permissions.

sudo groupadd ftp

We create a shell ghost so they cannot enter the server console:

sudo mkdir /bin/ftp

We edit the list of shells of the system:

nano /etc/shells

We add our ghost shell:

/bin/ftp

User that will belong to the FTP group

Must create user folder on server, it will be where you will have access via FTP and we assign the correct permissions.

mkdir / home / ftp / useroftp

chmod -R 777 / home / ftp / useroftp

We create the user that belongs to the FTP group

sudo useradd -g ftp -d /home/ftp/usuarioftp -c "Nombre del Usuario"; usuarioftp

Let’s understand the parameters we use in the previous line:

-g ftp = the user belongs to the ftp group.

= the user belongs to the ftp group. -d / home / ftp / useroftp = The user’s home directory is / home / ftp / useroftp.

= The user’s home directory is / home / ftp / useroftp. -c “Username” = the full name of the user.

= the full name of the user. useroftp = the last word will be the username

We create the password for the user:

sudo passwd usuarioftp

Cage the user

This means that the user will not be able to climb in the directory hierarchy and it will only be kept in its directory.

We look for our newly created user in:

nano /etc/passwd

We copy the line that can look something like this:

usuarioftp:x:1004:118:Nombre del Usuario:/home/ftp/usuarioftp:/bin/ftp

Then we paste it in the last line of this file:

nano /etc//vsftpd.chroot_list

Once all the changes have been made, we restart the FTP server:

/etc/init.d/vsftpd restart

Now we already have a functional FTP server and with the appropriate privileges so that users can store files properly separated.

