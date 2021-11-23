The Movistar Smart WiFi routers, just like him Smart WiFi 6 Amplifier they have the most advanced capabilities offered by the operator. Among them we find Secure Connection, which acts as a firewall to prevent infections on our devices. In turn, we can control all aspects of our network from the Smart WiFi application, which has features for gamers that improve the online gaming experience.

Gaming functionality in Movistar routers

This gaming functionality allows you to select a device and prioritize its connection over the rest of the home devices to enjoy the best connectivity. With this, it is not necessary to enter the router configuration to configure priorities and QoS, but it will be the Smart WiFi service the one who will take care of it.

This is very important if, for example, someone starts downloading or uploading something at the maximum speed of the connection that we have contracted. Under normal conditions, this can affect jitter on the connection and occasionally increase ping. With the gaming functionality activated, that no longer affects, and whatever happens on the network, gaming traffic will be the priority.