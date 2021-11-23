The optical fiber it has helped reduce ping to almost negligible levels. The GPON has a ping of up to 4 ms, and with XGS-PON the figure is reduced to 1 ms, allowing us to play over the Internet almost as if we were playing on a local network, and also in a very stable way. However, there are various tricks that operators they use for improve our online gaming experience, and Movistar has one of those functionalities.
The Movistar Smart WiFi routers, just like him Smart WiFi 6 Amplifier they have the most advanced capabilities offered by the operator. Among them we find Secure Connection, which acts as a firewall to prevent infections on our devices. In turn, we can control all aspects of our network from the Smart WiFi application, which has features for gamers that improve the online gaming experience.
Gaming functionality in Movistar routers
This gaming functionality allows you to select a device and prioritize its connection over the rest of the home devices to enjoy the best connectivity. With this, it is not necessary to enter the router configuration to configure priorities and QoS, but it will be the Smart WiFi service the one who will take care of it.
This is very important if, for example, someone starts downloading or uploading something at the maximum speed of the connection that we have contracted. Under normal conditions, this can affect jitter on the connection and occasionally increase ping. With the gaming functionality activated, that no longer affects, and whatever happens on the network, gaming traffic will be the priority.
The functionality not only benefits gamers, but the device we choose will have priority on the network over any other, be it a mobile phone, a computer or a TV. The only requirement to be able to take advantage of this function is to be connected to the WiFi Plus network. With Ethernet it is not necessary.
How to activate the gaming improvement in Movistar
The activation of the function is also being done progressively to all Movistar clients with the Smart WiFi router. They have first started with Fusion customers, and later the function will reach those who have contracted Movistar Conecta rates.
To activate it, we just have to go to the Smart WiFi app, in the section of Devices, we have to select the one we want to prioritize. Once we have selected it, we go to the device information, and click on «Smart WiFi service«, Where the Gaming option will appear.
This prioritization only works the day we activate it, since the selected devices are rectified every night. If we want to re-prioritize a device, we will have to do the same journey in the application every day.