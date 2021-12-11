We know that Tinder is one of the most widely used applications with a large number of users that make it so popular in the world of online dating. Bringing with it, a good number of competitors who want to capture the attention of this audience to a great extent. However, many people wonder if it is possible to visualize the location within this app and in this article, we will tell you all about it.

Does it cost anything to hide the location within this application?

Tinder is such a versatile application that it not only lets you know which people like you or how many likes you can give to that possible date that has caught your attention. If not also, you can know the location of users through the GPS signal provided by your mobile phone. Of course, it is possible that if you leave the country for a few days, you do not need to find out about possible coincidences, so you can hide your location at an accessible cost through a app with VPN function. Keep in mind that in the modern era it is important to protect your identity if you want to avoid any type of inconvenience in terms of security.

For its part, this platform has an improved version called Tinder Gold. Where, you can subscribe, paying a monthly fee that will allow you to change your location as many times as you want. In addition, changing the location is very simple, you will only have to access the configuration panel and select the alternatives to add, change or hide the distance if applicable.

It should be noted that on Tinder location cannot be faked either. Since, this platform is characterized by using geography in order to order the matches in detail. So, the area you are in will be reflected not only in the GPS, but the WiFi connection can also be used for these purposes. Although, normally on the computer the same precision is not achieved as with a mobile device.

What happens if you don’t give access to the location within Tinder?

In case you do not want Tinder to have access to your location for privacy or security reasons, it is possible that you start to lose visibility when appearing in idle state. Regardless of whether days or months go by, the geographical location will not be updated, which will have a negative impact if your purpose is to get likes and a potential partner. Remember that at any time you can uninstall the app without having to delete all your Matches.

How can you change your location on Tinder?

As we told you at the beginning of this article, it is totally valid use a VPN to help you hide your location from Tinder when you require it, since there are many. All this, in the event that you do not have the money to subscribe to Tinder Gold on a monthly basis. Anyway, here we tell you everything about ExpressVPN, a quite feasible option for users and that we have analyzed in great detail.

Using ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is characterized by being a software whose main purpose, is to mask people’s IP addresses who do not want to disclose their privacy. Currently, it is a leading company in the market and its services are widely recommended. That is why we advise you to take advantage of the 3 free months it offers, to verify the quality of this type of services. Later, you can opt for one of their monthly or annual plans, as you wish.

How to check that your location does not appear in this application?

The best way to check that your location does not appear on Tinder is to time to swipe to see the people who see your profile. You can hide your location and make it known only to those who you swipe directly. This way, you won’t have to worry about strangers knowing your personal location. You need to know that you can activate the location in case you change your mind, through the settings of your mobile phone.

Do not forget that Tinder does not provide users who are part of the app with the exact coordinates of where they are. It just requires the general location in order to show you a selection of potential partners that are close to your area. However, it does not hurt to be aware of any type of bad intentions coming from your possible Matches, and for this you can use any of the options described above.