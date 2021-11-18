Dual applications have become an indispensable alternative for those who want manage two different accounts on the same device; without having to log out of any of them. There are many devices that have the possibility of cloning applications, although many others do not. In each case, a particular procedure must be carried out in order to have two accounts for an application on the same phone.

How can you check if your mobile is compatible with dual applications?

Some devices have the ability to duplicate applications, or create cloned applications, natively. With the only requirement that the device has two SIM card slots. Most versions of Android allow duplication of applications, but the iOS system does not allow dual applications to be used natively.

On Samsung

In the particular case of Samsung devices, if it is not a very old one, it natively has the possibility of using double applications. In the interface of a Samsung mobile, these applications have been referred to as ‘Dual Messaging’.

To check if your device has this feature, you must go to the ‘Settings’ section and access the ‘Advanced Settings’ section. In the menu of this last section, you will have to locate and enter the option ‘Dual Messaging’. There, you will be able to see the list of applications that you have installed and that are suitable for duality.

With other Android

The way to check if your Android device has the ability to manage dual apps, it will depend on the brand of it, in addition to its version. However, the only element that changes radically is the name of the section that allows the application to be doubled.

Huawei and HONOR: Twin Apps.

OnePlus: Parallel Applications.

Realme and OPPO: Application Cloner.

Xiaomi: Dual Apps.

To carry out the check, you will have to go to the ‘Settings’ menu of your device. Once there, use the search tool to find the section for creating the dual application. You must enter one of the names mentioned above as a guide.

After you access the section, a list corresponding to the applications that you have installed and that are suitable for duality will be displayed.

What can you do if your mobile doesn’t have the Double Apps option?

Not all mobile devices have the option to duplicate some applications built into the user interface. However, some applications developed by third parties allow duplication of applications without inconvenience.

Parallel Space

This application is one of the most efficient in terms of generating duplicate applications, as well as offering an easy-to-use interface. Once you install the application on your device, you will only have to enter it and select from the available applications to duplicate. Afterwards, you can add a shortcut for each application that you have cloned to the desktop of your device.

On the other hand, you should keep in mind that Parallel Space will not start the functions of the duplicated applications when you turn on the mobile phone. You will have to manually enter each of the applications that you have duplicated to receive the news. The Parallel Space application is one of the options to have two WhatsApp accounts on iPhone, since it is located available for both iOS and Android devices.

Dual Accounts Multi Space

This application is another option in case you want to have dual applications and need an external application. Dual Accounts Multi Space is a free platform, available only for Android devices. The user interface is very simple, because by entering the Dual Accounts Multi Space application you will have a list of available applications that you can duplicate.

You just have to select the ‘+’ symbol next to the application you want and it will be cloned. Afterwards, you can use the application as usual, after registering or supplying the details of an account to log in.

What is the way in which a second number is registered in WhatsApp?

After you have activated the dual application, either from the device settings or from a third-party application to perform the cloning; You will need to have another active phone number. Since your device will recognize each of the applications independent of each other.

The first step is to enter the cloned application, which differs from the original by a small icon in the logo. There you will have to accept the terms and conditions, as well as the privacy policy of the WhatsApp platform. Then you will have to register the number of your dual SIM, the one that you are not using in the other application.

Once you receive the message that includes the confirmation code, you enter it in the corresponding section in the cloned application and you’re done. You can start conversations, view statuses and publish them on your second WhatsApp. Note that notifications from both apps will be received equally on the same device; you will have to learn to differentiate them on your own.

What other applications allow double account on the same mobile?

In particular, each device offers unique compatibility in terms of the applications you own and are suitable for duality. However, there are some applications that you can duplicate no matter what device you use.

Facebook

The social network Facebook supports duplication on any device on which it is installed. Cloning the Facebook application will allow you manage two different accounts at the same time, without having to log in to the platform beforehand.

Twitter

The platform of the social network Twitter, too supports dual application. If you check the box corresponding to the cloning of this application, you can have two Twitter accounts open simultaneously.

TikTok

If you clone the TikTok application, you can have two accounts open on the same device, be it an Android or an iPhone. Which will allow you to enjoy the video platform in two different profiles at the same time.