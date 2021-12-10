Here you always have the best widgets for your iPhone, these are with the Apple Watch Nike edition spheres.

Widgets allow us to personalize our iPhone like never before, and thanks to apps like Widgy we can have great widgets on our iPhone or iPad. The best thing about this app is the ability to share creations, and that’s why we can bring you Widgets as cool as these with the Nike faces of the Apple Watch. The collection has been created on account Dr. iPhone, who we advise you to follow if you like widgets.

It is not the first time that we talk about Widgy, since it is an app that offers spectacular widgets. We can have the classic Mickey Mouse sphere of the Apple Watch as a widget, the spheres of the Apple Watch Series 7 or a widget with our own Memoji. And now we can use the new sphere of the Apple Watch Series 7.

How to have the Apple Watch spheres as a widget on the iPhone

To download these Widgy widgets and put them on your iPhone you must follow the instructions that we leave you below. Within the app itself you have a tab called Explore to discover new widgets, but best of all, you can also import them from a simple QR code.

The first thing you should do is download the Widgy app On your iPhone or iPad, the free version allows us to use a single widget. Now we must download the widget of the spheres, to do so we advise you to follow these steps:

Enter Widgy and the Believe yourself section click on Import Widgy. Give it permissions to access the camera, if it is the first time you use the app. Focus on any of the QR codes that we leave you under these lines, each one corresponds to a different sphere. The widget will be imported, press up on the arrow to go back.

Now to be able correctly configure and use this widget on your iPhone, you must follow these instructions:

At the bottom, tap on Manage and enter Set Transparent Background, follow the instructions that are displayed.

Now click on Small # 1 and add the widget.

It will ask you to choose the position in which you are going to place the widget.

We exit the Widgy app to the iPhone home screen.

Hold down the screen and click on the “+” in the upper left.

Select or search for Widgy.

In the first widget that appears, tap Add widget at the bottom.

These widgets will give your iPhone a unique touchAnd if you have a Nike edition Apple Watch, you can wear matching dials on your watch and on your iPhone.

Related topics: Applications

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe