Although iOS is very complete and the App Store offers many applications that surely cover the needs of iPhone users, it is also very common for them to want to investigate a little and try some of the options offered in the Google store, specifically apps destined for Android.

Download and install BlueStacks on Mac

For this, Apple users have a way of doing it easily, safely and very efficiently. How to install Android on a Mac.

The easiest way to emulate Android on a Mac is through a platform that allows you to use the system quickly and efficiently. Bluestacks complies with everything necessary for an optimal experience when using Android applications and games on the Mac computer.

And if you want to experiment with Android apps without having to buy another device, this is what you have to do.

1-Go to BlueStacks official site and download the installer. Don’t worry, this software doesn’t harm your Mac or contain any kind of Malware.

2-When starting the download make sure to save the file on the desktop. Once the package has downloaded, open it and wait a few minutes for the installer to start.

3-Start the installer by clicking twice on the app icon and grant the permission to trust the developer that appears in the next window.

4-Click on install and wait a few minutes. The time it takes to advance will depend on the performance of your Mac. While the installation starts, a window appears to allow the app to know your location, it is optional.

5-After a while a window will appear requesting permission to install an extension. It will require your Mac password to continue.

6-For security, macOS will require that you authorize the loading and installation of the software on the system. To do this, the security and privacy window will open.

Once there, you will have to click on the padlock in the lower left corner, it will ask for your password, the padlock opens and unlocks the “allow” option. Click on that option and accept the change to «allow apps downloaded from the App Store and identified developers.

7-With macOS 10.15 Catalina or earlier versions, simply end the process and start the emulator. If you have macOS Big Sur, it will ask for a computer restart.

It is important to mention that a warning may jump that mentions that the restart has been impossible. If this happens to you, cancel the window, the installer will close and go back to “Security and privacy” in “System Preferences” on your Mac.

Reopen the padlock in the lower left corner with your password to unlock the “restart” option and click there to restart the Mac.

When restarting, open the BlueStacks app and wait a few minutes for the software to start.

8-Finally you can start to see the short tutorial on how to use the Android emulator and to explore the entire application store that are available for BlueStacks.

Other alternatives

There are other emulators as alternatives for using Android apps on Mac. However, BlueStacks is until today the most recognized platform by users. Even the same developers have mentioned in their blog that the platform has all the specifications to work at the level of the Samsung S9 +.

But if BlueStacks doesn’t convince you, here you go three good options of Android emulators for Mac that you yourself can consider or use to decide which is the platform that best suits your needs.

AndyRoid– It has a free version and is aimed at gamers.

NoxPlayer: Free emulator that has great processing capabilities and performance in the use of Android applications.

GenyMotion– Android emulator for Mac with features aimed at developers. It has desktop and cloud versions. It has cost plans.

IPhone users now have a way to use Android apps on your Mac and thus experiment with its applications and functions, but on the other hand, is it possible to use iOS on an Android? this article solves this question.