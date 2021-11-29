Telegram is one of the best instant messaging applications that exist today. This is due to its wide variety of stickers, its ability to send files and also because Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10 already have a program available.

WhatsApp does not yet implement a program compatible with Windows, so that people can use their WhatsApp account from the computer without the need for a mobile phone, however, Telegram does allow this function. Now then, we will show you how to have 2 Telegram accounts on a single mobile phone.

What happens when you log into 2 different Telegram accounts on the same mobile?

When two Telegram accounts are registered on the same mobile, the application on the phone will receive message notifications from both accounts. Every phone number that is registered in Telegram counts as a new profile.

To have two Telegram accounts on the same mobile phone you don’t need to download an app that clones other apps. In the case of WhatsApp, in order to use two accounts on the same mobile it is important to download an app that clones WhatsApp.

On the other hand, with Telegram you do not need any of this, since an option has been incorporated to ‘Add several accounts’ and change accounts whenever you want. The advantage of have two Telegram accounts, is that you can use one for work matters and leave the other exclusively for personal things such as music, images or videos.

It should be noted that the Telegram It has a wonderful option that allows you to create automatic publications both in channels and in groups. At some point, these things can help you a lot.

How can you have 2 Telegram accounts on the same cell phone?

In Telegram you can have two accounts at the same time. This function is available for Android mobile phones and on mobile phones with iOS system. Next we will show you how to have two Telegram accounts on devices of both systems. Pay attention to each of the steps so you don’t get lost during the process:

If you have an iOS device

Registering two Telegram accounts on iPhone mobiles is really simple. You should only find the Telegram app and press it.

Being inside the application, press the icon that has the three stripes lying down In the options that will be displayed, select the one that says ‘Add profile’ Now, enter the phone number and do everything that Telegram asks you to open that second account

As many times as you want change account in TelegramAll you have to do is press the icon with the three lines lying down and choose the account. In case one day you want to use a single account again, you just have to enter the account you want to close. Press the icon with the three stripes, go to the ‘Settings’ and select the option ‘Close session’.

You need to know that with the Telegram app there is a way to create your own stickers and thus personalize the chats and spice up conversations.

In case you have an Android phone

From mobiles with Android operating system you have to do something very similar to what is shown in the process for iOS devices.

First, find the Telegram app and press it When you are inside it, you will press the icon of the three lines lying down so that the extra options appear In the extra options select the one that says ‘Add account’ Perform the respective steps that Telegram asks you to be able to register the second account in the application and everything will be ready

Whenever you want to change the Telegram account on your Android mobile, you would have to press that same icon with the three stripes and select the other account. In case the app do not allow you to register two accountsYou just have to completely delete the application, reinstall it and try again.

How to have 2 Telegram accounts on the same mobile without using your phone number?

There is a way to use Telegram without your phone number, but for this it is important that you have another phone at your disposal to receive the SMS. In this case, you will use another phone number for the record and not yours, all that needs to be done is simple:

Enter the Telegram app Press the option ‘Add account’ Enter another phone number that is not yours Wait for the kitchenware and create the account Then go to the account and make a username In this way, your phone number will not be necessary for other people to contact you and for you to use your Telegram

Creating new accounts should be done successfully, without any problems. However, if you ever have any kind of problems with Telegram, you would have to consult with him. technical support from the app developer.