The Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl community of players is looking for a way to obtain the most powerful creatures, and today we will show you how you can get one of Hoenn’s initials from the 2002 Ruby and Sapphire installments, and we are talking about Treecko and its evolutions.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that Gen III remains one of the most beloved generations to this day. Which means that the initials for the region, Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip, are very popular with Trainers nostalgic for Game Boy Advance classics.

How to catch Treecko

Hoenn’s initial won’t appear until you’ve completed the story by defeating the Elite Four and the Champion of Sinnoh in the Pokémon League. You must also have obtained the National Dex. Follow the steps below to find out the best way to get Treecko:

After completing your Sinnoh Dex and obtaining the National Dex, use your Explorer Kit to descend into the Great Underground.

Go to the sunlit cavern, calm water cavern or hideaways with a water biome. These appear as blue or blue and green icons on your map.

Treecko has a low spawn rate, so if he doesn’t appear in the room, exit and re-enter the hideout until he does. It may take several attempts.

Run towards him to fight and catch him. You have a higher chance of catching it fast if you use a Fast Ball as soon as the match begins.

How to get Grovyle in Pokémon BDSP

There’s only one way to get your hands on Grovyle in the Gen IV reimagines and that’s to evolve the Grass-type starter. It doesn’t spawn anywhere, so you can’t catch it. Treecko evolves at level 16, so fight him while he’s in your party until he transforms or use Rare Candy to level up quickly.

Sceptile Evolution

As with Grovyle, Sceptile does not appear in the game outside of evolution. So if you were hoping to find it in the Grand Underground, you’re out of luck. The final form evolves at level 36, so follow the same steps you did with Treecko: fight him while he’s in your party or use Rare Candy until he activates.