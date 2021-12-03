Free fire has claimed the new Character Incubator, players will be able to get hold of a couple of great skins for a very low cost. The new Free Fire Incubator has the name of ‘Geometric Incubator‘, is Incubator It will be available throughout the month of December 2021, if you want to obtain them, here I will tell you how you can do it.

The new Free Fire Geometric Incubator has arrived, each of the aspects can be claimed by the players who wish to obtain them. This Incubator is only available for a limited time and, like others, contains exclusive prizes for Free Fire players.

To claim one of the 4 skins available in this new Geometric Incubator, players will have to go to Free Fire roulettesOnce inside, check that you have the diamonds or Incubator Tickets necessary to get a money order. You will have to obtain Evolution stones and Scrolls to claim the sets.

The sets available in the new Geometric Incubator are the following:

Hexagonal Magma

Triangular Sunrise

Quadrangular Ultraviolet

Circular Aura

Each of the Incubator spins will give you the opportunity to obtain Scrolls and Stones, you will have to obtain the necessary ones to claim each of the sets, it is important that you keep in mind that the necessary Scrolls do not always fall, keep this in mind before spinning the wheel.