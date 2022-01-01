Speed ​​is essential in any racing game, so you will want to knowr how to get the fastest car in Forza Horizon 5 for free. With this Forza Horizon 5 guide you can get the legendary car Koenigsegg Jesko for free, which is, at the moment, the fastest car in the star racing game. This method will take you some time to finish, as you will have to complete the V10 mission of the story that has 12 parts.

The Koenigsegg Jesko was one of the players’ favorite cars in Forza Horizon 4. By default, it costs 2,800,000 credits in the Autoshow, and you probably don’t have that huge amount of credits or don’t want to spend it on a single car. With our method you can get the fastest car in Forza Horizon 5 for free.

How to get the fastest car in Forza Horizon 5 for free

First of all, to get the fastest car in Forza Horizon 5 for free you must give priority to Horizon Baja, among all the adventure zones in Horizon, you must give priority to Horizon Baja. When you finish the Baja Expedition, try to get another reward point to be able to unlock the V10 story mission. This is a 12-part mission. The Objective is to finish all missions with a score of 3 stars.

How to get the DeLorean in Forza Horizon 5

It will not be a simple task, and it will take you between thirty to forty-five minutes to complete. Here we will give you some tips to complete each of the challenges:

Drive Frankie Beaumont: go through the desert and avoid colliding with the rock formations. Scene 15: You will have to stay on the road. Otherwise, a 60 second timer will continue to count down. You can go down the hill as the timer stops when you get back on the road anyway. Scene 23: You can go through the desert sands at certain points marked in the image below. Then follow the path until you reach the end. Scene 35A and Scene 35B: For scene 35A, just back up from the beach. Instead, it starts skidding and crushing trees on the road. You can also do it in the desert hills (be sure to hit the cacti). For Scene 35B, skid around the edges of the asphalt and hit the posts and fences. Try to avoid large trees. Scene 43: Make sure to approach the ramp in a straight line to maximize your speed. Scene 73: Here you are not obliged to stay on the marked paths. Try to find the fastest route to get to your destination. Scene 95: It is a normal race, so be careful with the tight corners. Scene 107: Drive down slopes and take shortcuts when necessary. Scene 103: You’re driving the Jesko, so back up until you’re next to the plane, and then drive straight up to the speed trap. Scene 117: You are still using the Jesko, so you are guaranteed to reach and exceed the target distance.

If you’ve earned 3 stars in all the previous V10 missions, you’ve managed to get the fastest car in Forza Horizon 5 for free.

Last updated on 2021-06-25. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.