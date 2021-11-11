There are cars that are mythical and the DeLorean DMC-12 It is one of them. And yes, the famous car of Return to the future It can be achieved in Forza Horizon 5. The idea of ​​driving this car through the lands of Mexico is highly attractive for lovers of speed, although unfortunately for more than one, we will not be able to travel through time.

Do not miss the following guide in which we tell you how to get this legendary transport so you can relive the adventures of Martin and Doc.

How to get the DeLorean DMC-12

To get the DeLorean DMC-12 what we have to do is add 26 points from summer event. It is not particularly difficult, but it is available for Limited time, so it is advisable to get it as soon as possible. This score is easily achievable if we complete several missions within the event. Each mission will score differently, some reaching 10 points even.

Not all cars are as easy to get, as in the case of the Jesko 2020, The fastest car in the game today, so don’t miss out on expanding your vehicle collection whenever possible. In this way, you will have no rival for the roads of Mexico.