Google Plus currently has more than one billion registered users and approximately three hundred million active users. It has some of the most favorable functions for social media companies, so if your company does not have a page yet, it is the ideal time to create it with the help of this corporate social network.

Google Plus has been shown noticeably improves search engine ranking, favorable aspect in every way and that are also very well used by those who create an account on Blogger. If you build your brand through this social media channel, you can boost your SEO efforts and increase the exposure success of your company.

How to generate more traffic by optimizing your Blog profile?

You must make sure that your Google Plus profile is well optimized, that will bring with it a greater capacity to attract traffic. To make sure your profile is well optimized You must have a profile image, either personal or of your business.

You must make sure place keywords in your tagline, relevant words about your business that attract traffic flow from Google Plus. Finally, you must write a description where you make yourself and your business known, it is important to also use the keywords in this section. Make sure to put the direct link to your website in your profile description.

How to increase the circles of a Blog to generate more traffic?

After increasing your reach online with Google Plus, you can rank your followers appropriately so that your posts will meet specific readers. You can place on your blog a button so your visitors can add you to their circles. Remember that you should make the greatest reach with your profile, the more you get into the circles of other people, the more exposure your company page will have, since you can promote your personal blog without investment.

You can add people to your circles that your blog may interest them, for this you can search in the people of your Google Plus circle, bloggers of your same niche in the market. You can also interact with bloggers and leave comments on any of their posts.

What are the best strategies to increase blog traffic?

In addition to customizing your blog’s header to make it more attractive, marketing your profile on Google Plus is quite simple. You just need to follow strategies to increase followers and publish valuable contentHowever, this takes a lot of time and dedication. Try to actively participate in relevant communities on Google Plus and exchange information with people in your niche.

Build your informative profile as detailed, describing in a comprehensive way what you do and create social circles with users who share your same interests. Do not leave aside the comments on accounts of other users of interest and share them for other users on the platform.

Stay active in communities

Google Plus communities are similar to online forums or Facebook groups, here people with common interests can meet and share information, ask questions and start discussions. If you are looking to join important communities You can interact with your target audience or, if it doesn’t exist yet, you can create one yourself.

Share the latest posts on Google+

Keeping an active profile is the key to generating traffic and getting more users to join your circles. Every time you post to your blog a new post, be sure to share it on your Google Plus account, so you will achieve more reach in your publications.

Google+ Hangouts

The Hangouts On Air They’re a great way to brand your business or brand you as a professional. If you are a powerhouse on the subject or you can get a professional on it, Hangout On Air are an ally to attract and impress users. Although planning, preparing and promoting a Hangout can take a long time, it will be worth it. On Google Plus you can get a lot of followers if you organize a successful Hangout On Air every so often.